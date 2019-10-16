From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. MILESTONE ALERT

Columbia WR Ryan Redding (897 receiving yards) needs 103 yards for 1,000. … Manheim Central WR Colby Wagner (844 receiving yards) needs 156 yards for 1,000. … Lebanon WR Alex Rufe (804 receiving yards) needs 196 yards for 1,000. … Cocalico QB Noah Palm (948 rushing yards) needs 52 yards for 1,000 (and that would give Palm back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons from his signal-caller spot). … Donegal RB Joe Fox (812 rushing yards) needs 188 yards for 1,000. … Warwick QB Joey McCracken (1,870 passing yards) needs 130 yards for 2,000. … Conestoga Valley QB Bradley Stoltzfus (1,849 passing yards) needs 151 yards for 2,000. … Penn Manor QB Luke Braas (964 passing yards) needs 36 yards for 1,000. … Wilson QB Kaleb Brown (922 passing yards) needs 78 yards for 1,000. … Elizabethtown QB Patrick Gilhool (874 passing yards) needs 126 yards for 1,000. … Donegal QB Trent Weaver (863 yards) needs 137 yards for 1,000 — and we’d have to dig back quite a while to find the last Indians’ QB to have a 1,000-yard passing season.

BONUS NUGGET: Manheim Central senior QB Evan Simon enters Friday's home game vs. Garden Spot with 7,073 career passing yards — 5th-most in L-L League history. There's a pretty good chance he'll exit that game against the Spartans as the third-leading passer in league history. Simon needs 188 yards to pass Manheim Township's Pat Bostick (7,260) for fourth place, and he needs 201 yards to pass Conestoga Valley's Grant Stoltzfus (7,273) for third place. Simon has thrown for 1,620 yards this season; 202 yards per game. If he hits his average vs. Garden Spot, he'll be alone in third place. Simon still needs 927 yards to hit the 8,000-yard plateau. Stay tuned for that chase.

2. CHAMPIONSHIP CHASE

In Section 1, Manheim Township is angling for its ninth L-L League championship. And if the undefeated Blue Streaks can finish off this ride, it would be their third crown in a row, after winning Section 1 outright in 2017, before earning a three-way piece of the prize with Warwick and Wilson last year. … In Section 2, Manheim Central is in the driver’s seat for its 26th L-L League championship. The Barons have won the last four Section 2 titles in a row — the last two outright, after sharing the crown with Lampeter-Strasburg and Solanco in 2015, and earning a co-title with Cocalico in 2016. Should Central wrap this up, it would be the second time the Barons have won at least five Section 2 championships in a row: Central won five straight from 1992 through 1996, and the Barons snagged six in a row from 2000 through 2005. … In Section 3, solo leader Lancaster Catholic is gunning for its 11th section banner. The Crusaders won last year’s Section 3 crown, and Catholic won seven section titles in a row from 2005 through 2011. … Wilson owns a league-best 27 championships; if the Bulldogs can’t come back to win Section 1 this year, and if Central holds on for gold in Section 2, the Barons would close to within one title for the league’s all-time mark. Wilson won a staggering nine Section 1 championships in a row from 2008 through 2016, during their league-record 68-game section unbeaten streak days.

BONUS NUGGET: Manheim Township (8-0) is one of just five undefeated teams in all of District 3, joining Class 5A Shippensburg (8-0), Class 4A York Suburban (8-0), Class 3A Wyomissing (8-0) and Class 2A Upper Dauphin (8-0).

BONUS NUGGET: If the season ended today — and it doesn't, of course — 10 L-L League teams would make the D3 playoffs. Here's the list, with potential first-round games, as the rankings stand heading into Week 9: In 6A, Manheim Township vs. Chambersburg (rematch of last year's first-rounder); Wilson vs. Cumberland Valley (for the umpteenth time); Cedar Crest vs. Central Dauphin. ... In 5A, Manheim Central vs. Waynesboro; Cocalico vs. Mechanicsburg; and league combatants Warwick and Solanco would square off if the rankings hold. ... In 4A, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. York Suburban (one of those undefeated squads). ... In 3A, Lancaster Catholic vs. Littlestown; Annville-Cleona vs. Bermudian Springs (in a rematch from last year's first-rounder, when Bermudian Springs KO'd the Dutchmen in a complete mud-bog downpour). Again, these will very likely change over the course of the next two weeks. Stay tuned.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

DISTRICT 3 FOOTBALL POWER RATINGS

3. Can’t say for sure who owns the league record for most sacks in a single season, but after garnering a pair of QB sacks last week vs. Ephrata, Lebanon D-end Hari Allen is up to 16.5 sacks through eight games for the Cedars this season. There's an interview with Allen in the video below:

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage