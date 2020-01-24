Just five games on Thursday’s L-L League girls’ basketball slate. But plenty going on, including a coaching milestone, two intriguing nonleague games, and a couple of section clashes with playoff implications. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables and links …

SECTION 3

Garden Spot 39, Cocalico 36 — Welcome to the triple-digit club, Spartans’ skipper Kevin Gensemer. Garden Spot fell behind 10-3 early, but countered with a 19-4 second-quarter spree to grab the lead for good, and the Spartans stopped the host Eagles for Gensemer’s 100th career coaching victory. Gensemer, ironically, is a Cocalico grad, and he picked up the milestone win in his old stomping grounds. Thursday, Taylor Soehner scored 14 points, Olivia Usner drilled three 3-pointers and chipped in with 13 points, and Garden Spot (2-8, 6-13) fended off Cocalico’s 16-8 fourth-quarter rally for the win. Hannah Custer (12 points), Kiersten Shipton (12 points, three 3’s) and Izzy Mack (10 points) paced the Eagles (3-7, 5-12).

Solanco 47, Lampeter-Strasburg 40 — The Pioneers had another chance to throw a monkey wrench into the section standings. But the first-place Golden Mules protected their home court. Jenna Dombach scored 14 points — including 10-for-11 at the foul line — and Paige Phillips hit a couple of 3’s and added 12 points for host Solanco, which stretched its section lead to 1 1/2 games after Manheim Central fell to Northern Lebanon in a crossover clash on Thursday. L-S knocked Central out of first place with a win over the Barons on Tuesday. Three days later, and the Golden Mules (8-3, 10-8) are alone atop the heap. Thursday’s telling stat: Solanco went 25-for-34 at the foul line; L-S was 9-for-15. Emma Drouillard dropped in 14 points for the Pioneers (4-6, 7-10). FYI: Solanco at Central is next Thursday.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Country Day 58, Mount Calvary 40 — In a potential D3-1A playoff preview, the host Cougars were in a 20-20 halftime battle, but outscored the Chargers 23-12 in the third quarter and 38-20 overall in the second half to improve to 15-0 overall. Ashanti Duncan pocketed 22 points and Annabelle Copeland added 12 points for Country Day, the Section 5 solo leader and lone unbeaten team in the L-L League. Kenzie Baughman canned four 3’s and bucketed 16 points for Mount Calvary. … Copeland took another step toward the 1,000-point plateau; the senior is up to 978 career points.

Linden Hall 63, Lancaster Mennonite 32 — Mercy Ademusayo scored 14 points to pace a balanced attack, and the host Lions roared to a 32-11 lead at the break and zoomed past the Blazers. Linden Hall, the reigning D3-2A champ, then went 20-5 in the third quarter to break the game wide open. L-L League leading scorer Mariah Wilson scored 16 points for Mennonite (10-9). … Speaking of Linden Hall: The Lions have added an intriguing nonleague game against another reigning D3 champ, back-to-back 4A winner Lancaster Catholic, on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. in Lititz.

Also Thursday, in an important Section 3-4 crossover tilt for league and district playoff jockeying, Northern Lebanon picked up a key win at Manheim Central. Here’s the game story, plus a photo gallery from the Vikings’ victory …

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

* Two monster matchups on Friday: Hempfield, which is two games clear of Manheim Township and alone in first place in Section 1, is at Cedar Crest; the Falcons are the defending section champs, and have won three of the last four Section 1 crowns. Hempfield won the first meeting 30-28 in Landisville on Jan. 10. And in a Section 2 clash, first-place Ephrata, two games ahead of Elizabethtown, is at backyard rival Warwick, as the Warriors try and gain ground on the Bears for second place in the race. Ephrata stopped Warwick 48-39 back on Jan. 13.

* Now that Garden Spot's Kevin Gensemer earned his 100th win, and Lancaster Catholic's Charlie Detz picked up his 150th victory earlier this week in the Crusaders' win over Northern Lebanon, the next L-L League skipper in line for a milestone triumph is ... Northern Lebanon's Ken Battistelli, who picked up his 196th career W on Thursday when the Vikings stopped Manheim Central, is four shy of the 200-dub club. ... Speaking of Lancaster Catholic: The Crusaders released their makeup date for the Berks Catholic nonleague showdown, which was snowed-out last Saturday. The new date: Berks Catholic at Lancaster Catholic, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Hempfield at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

McCaskey at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ephrata at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Elco at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Catholic at Octorara, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster County Christian at Lancaster Country Day, 6 p.m.

Lebanon at Reading, 7:30 p.m.

