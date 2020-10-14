From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Warwick senior QB Joey McCracken and Lebanon senior QB Isaiah Rodriguez both joined the 5,000-yard passing club last Friday; McCracken threw for 226 yards in a 50-9 win over Elizabethtown, giving him 5,002 yards, and Rodriguez went up top for 246 yards in a 35-23 triumph over Garden Spot, giving him 5,060 yards. … Rodriguez now sits 26th on the L-L League’s all-time passer ledger, two yards shy of jumping Conestoga Valley grad Mike Cook (5,060 yards) on the master list. … McCracken is tied for 27th on the all-time chart with Garden Spot grad Mitch Martin, who finished his career in New Holland with 5,002 yards. … This Friday, McCracken and the Warriors are at Solanco for a Section 2 first-place showdown; Rodriguez and the Cedars will travel to Lancaster Catholic for a Section 3 throw-down. ... The complete L-L League 5,000-yard passing list is here.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Manheim Central is trying to get out of a 3-game tailspin; the Barons haven’t lost three games in a row since 1977, and they’ll look to snap that string Friday when longtime rival Conestoga Valley invades Elden Rettew Field. This stat sort of jumped off the page: Central has just one sack this season, so the Barons haven’t been getting a ton of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. CV features rookie soph QB Macoy Kneisley, and he’s gotten better every week since Warwick picked him off three times in his debut. Keep an eye on a pair of Barons’ secondary stalwarts in this clash: Owen Pappas has a team-best 39 tackles, and Mason Weaver has 27 stops and a pair of fumble recoveries. Most importantly, Central has to get some pressure on Kneisley, and not let the Bucks get their ground game rolling; the Barons have yielded 1,175 rushing yards — most in the league.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. Elco is in the driver’s seat for the Section 4 championship; the Raiders are 3-0 in the league and 4-0 overall, and they finish up at Northern Lebanon, home with Columbia and at Donegal in the crossover game. Should Elco make the D3-4A bracket, that Week 7 game vs. Donegal would be bagged for a district semifinal. But they’ll finish the section slate first, so with victories over the Vikings and the Crimson Tide, the Raiders would clinch their first section gold trophy since a Section 3 co-title with Cocalico back in 2000. Elco shared four crowns between 1973 and 1979: A Section 2 co-title (with Manheim Central) in 1973; a Section 3 co-title (with Annville-Cleona) in 1975; a Section 3 co-title (with Cocalico) in 1976; and a Section 3 tri-title (with Annville-Cleona and Garden Spot) in 1979. … Leafing through some old standings from the 70s, and noticing that there were a lot of tie games back in the day.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage