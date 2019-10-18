From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. TWO FOR 4K: According to our stats, a pair of L-L League quarterbacks are poised to join the 4,000-career-yard passing club on Friday. Manheim Township senior Harrison Kirk is sitting on 3,900 yards, so he’ll need 100 yards through the air in the Blue Streaks’ Section 1 game at McCaskey to hit 4,000. And Warwick junior Joey McCracken is at 3,842 yards, so he’ll need 158 passing yards at Conestoga Valley in the crossover game to reach 4,000 — and he has another full season to go, so McCracken will start working his way up the league’s all-time chart moving forward.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. TWO FOR 100: Columbia receiver Ryan Redding is having a special season on the flank for the Crimson Tide; heading into Friday’s Section 3 tilt at home against Northern Lebanon, he leads the league in receptions (58) and receiving yards (897). Redding is sitting on 98 career catches for Columbia, so he’ll need two grabs on Friday vs. the Vikings to hit 100 for his career.

3. TOP TACKLERS: With a little help from MaxPreps, it looks like six L-L League defenders have 70 or more tackles heading into the Week 9 games: Annville-Cleona LB Daniel Tobias (97), Donegal D-tackle Connor Ruhl (80), Elizabethtown LB Adnan Traore (77), Annville-Cleona LB Romeo Varela (72), Lampeter-Strasburg LB Michael Del Grande (71) and Donegal DB Joe Fox (70). Not everyone posts to MaxPreps, so these are the top tacklers that we’re aware of.

