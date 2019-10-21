2019 Warwick at Garden Spot Football
Garden Spot QB Jesse Martin throws against Warwick during week 2 L-L League high school football action at Garden Spot High School Stadium in New Holland on Friday, August 30, 2019.

 MARK PALCZEWSKI | LNP Corresondent

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league

We’ll get the Week 10 prep items started with a look a several players who can hit milestone numbers in Friday’s games:

1. PASSING FANCY

Garden Spot QB Jesse Martin (936 passing yards) needs 64 for a 1000-yard season. … Donegal QB Trent Weaver (894 passing yards) needs 106 for a 1,000-yard season (playing in a run-heavy, Wing-T scheme). … Cocalico QB Noah Palm (819 passing yards) needs 181 for a 1,000-yard season; he's already rushed for 1,000 yards heading into Week 10, so he's going for a rare 1,000/1,000 season. ... Manheim Central QB Evan Simon (1,844 passing yards) needs 156 for his third 2,000-yard season in a row; that’s how you get to be No. 3 on the league’s all-time passing chart. … Lebanon QB Isaiah Rodriguez (1,818 passing yards) needs 182 for a 2,000-yard season. … Heading into Week 10, Columbia QB Matt McCleary (2,370 yards) and Warwick QB Joey McCracken (2,069 yards) have eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark, and McCleary (29 TDs), McCracken (22 TDs) and Conestoga Valley’s Bradley Stoltzfus (22 TDs) pace the league in touchdown throws.

2. RUNNING FOR A GRAND

Lancaster Catholic RB Jeff Harley (943 rushing yards) needs 57 yards for a 1,000-yard season; he’s had 200-yard nights in two of the last three games, including a 209-yard effort last week in the Crusaders’ 32-0 win over Donegal, as Catholic clinched no worse than a tie for Section 3 gold. … Lampeter-Strasburg RB Bryan McKim (928 rushing yards) needs 72 for a 1,000-yard season. … Hempfield RB Tanner Hess (895 rushing yards) needs 105 for a 1,000-yard season. … Donegal RB Joe Fox (865 rushing yards) needs 135 for a 1,000-yards season. … Warwick RB Colton Miller (831 rushing yards) needs 169 for a 1,000-yard season. … Heading into Week 10, Solanco FB Nick Yannutz (1,365 yards), Elco QB Braden Bohannon (1,259 yards), Annville-Cleona RB Trevor Porche (1,135 yards), Cedar Crest RB Tyler Cruz (1,061 yards) and Cocalico QB Noah Palm (1,019 yards) have already amassed 1,000-yard rushing seasons; that’s back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns for Palm. … Also heading into Week 10, the league leaders in TD runs are: Miller (18), Palm (18), Bohannon (15), Annville-Cleona QB Junior Bours (15), Harley (14), Yannutz (14), McKim (14) and Cruz (14).

3. LOOK, UP IN THE AIR

Columbia’s Ryan Redding (955 receiving yards) needs 45 for a 1,000-yard season. … Lebanon’s Alex Rufe (943 receiving yards) needs 57 for a 1,000-yard season. … Last week, Manheim Central’s Colby Wagner had a 6-catch, 197-yard effort in the Barons’ win over Garden Spot, as Central clinched no worse than a tie for the Section 2 title. Wagner became the first L-L League receiver to eclipse 1,000 yards through the air this season; he’s at 1,041. Redding and Rufe are poised to join him in Week 10. … Coaches are going to have a heck of a time voting for Section 3 Receiver of the Year, with Redding and Rufe — plus Donegal’s Jake Shoemaker (33-592, 10 TDs), Columbia’s Darnell Tucker (37-539, 7 TDs) and Northern Lebanon’s Nate Leedy-Reidel (36-703, 6 TDs) — doing amazing things on the flanks week in and week out. Just check out Rufe’s last five games: 44 catches for 751 yards (17.1 yards per reception) with five TD grabs. That includes an 11-catch night vs. Ephrata, and an epic 12-catch, 202-yard, 2-TD effort vs. Columbia. … Redding leads the L-L League with 11 TD snags; Shoemaker and Conestoga Valley's Zach Fisher are next with 10 apiece. … Heading into Week 10, Rufe (65 catches), Redding (61 catches) and Wagner (55 catches) lead the league in receptions.

