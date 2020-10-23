ANNVILLE — All the good news was on the field for Octorara’s football team on Friday night, as the Braves defeated Annville-Cleona 41-13 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four action.

The bad news for the Braves came from elsewhere, as Elco defeated Columbia 42-13, claiming the section title outright and denying Octorara a share of the crown.

Stars of the game

Mike Trainor finished with 13 carries for 175 yards, including the first two touchdowns for Octorara (4-1 L-L, 5-1 overall). Trainor added a 40-yard kickoff return to begin the second half.

Weston Stoltzfus had just two completions and four rushes, but made the most of them with 46 yards passing and 110 yards rushing. Stoltzfus also had a 30-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter to put Octorara up 20-0.

Turning points

Octorara was already up 7-0, but facing a third-and-22 at its own 8 after penalties for a chop block and illegal procedure. Caleb Rising, who had a long reception called back on one of those flags, caught a 32-yard pass to give the Braves a new set of downs.

Four plays later, Trainor ran in a touchdown from 43 yards out for a 14-0 lead.

But the Dutchmen were not quite out of it yet. Down 20-0, A-C had a fourth-and-1 from the Braves’ 5. The Octorara defense stopped a quarterback keeper at the line of scrimmage to get the ball back.

Key statistic

These two numbers: 97 and 95. Those were the lengths of two Braves drives in the first half.

The 97-yard march was the aforementioned 43-yard scoring run by Trainor. The 95-yard odyssey included a 61-yard run by Trainor, but ended with a 1-yard plunge by Hayden Wrigley.