ATGLEN — Octorara is 2-0.

The Braves kept their undefeated season intact Friday night by posting a commanding 39-6 win over visiting Northern Lebanon to open Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four play.

Led by junior running back Mike Trainor, the Braves compiled 377 total yards on offense while holding Northern Lebanon to just 157.

The main offensive threat for the Vikings — who fumbled on their first play from scrimmage — was quarterback Nate Shirk, who completed 17 of 30 passing attempts for 121 yards and a touchdown. However, the Braves’ defense burned him for three interceptions.

Star of the game

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A straightforward pick in the Braves’ Trainor. He scored three touchdowns and romped for 163 yards on 22 carries.

Key statistic

The Vikings had four turnovers Friday night, leading to three touchdowns for Octorara.

Up next

The Braves travel to Columbia in Week Three, while Northern Lebanon travels to Annville-Cleona.