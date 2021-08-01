Have you ever thought about hunting, but didn’t know how or where to get started?

The Pennsylvania Game Commission last week announced plans to offer special mentored hunting opportunities for adults at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

Offered will be opportunities for 30 adults age 18 and older to hunt with an experienced hunter for squirrels and to bowhunt for deer.

Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area is a 6,000-acre wildlife paradise owned by the Game Commission on the Lancaster-Lebanon county line. It’s got plenty of deer and it’s got plenty of squirrels.

“The Pennsylvania Game Commission is pleased to offer this mentored hunt opportunity for new adult hunters to experience the excitement of squirrel and deer hunting through a fully-guided experience led by expert outdoor educators,” said Game Commission Information and Education Bureau Director, Steve Smith.

The squirrel hunt will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, and the bowhunt for deer will be the week of Oct. 4-9. A total of 20 hunters will be selected by lottery drawing for the squirrel hunt and 10 will be selected for the deer hunt.

Here’s how the hunt will work.

The Game Commission has partnered with the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers to provide all necessary equipment, including experienced, certified mentors.

A mandatory in-person training session will be held for all attendees the Sunday prior to each hunt.

Participants will be treated to an all-encompassing hunting experience. During the pre-hunt instruction session, participants will learn about the biology, behavior, and habitat of deer or squirrels; safe shooting and hunting techniques; game care; and favorite recipes to prepare and enjoy the harvest.

“Getting afield in the early fall to enjoy squirrel and deer hunts is a classic Pennsylvania tradition - one which we look forward to sharing with folks interested in learning how to hunt these species for the first time,” said Hunter Outreach Coordinator, Derek Stoner.

On the day of the hunts, the mentored hunters will head afield with their mentors, under their direct supervision.

The mentors will determine a hunting strategy, and the hunters will hunt alongside them, taking the shot if and when an opportunity arises.

To apply for the special mentored adult hunts at Middle Creek, you must first purchase a Mentored Adult hunting license.

These licenses may be purchased at any Pennsylvania hunting license issuing agent for $20.97, or online at huntifishpa.gov.

Unlike normal hunting licenses, hunters do not have to go through the normal safety training program or pass the hunter-safety exam to qualify for a license.

These steps are bypassed because mentored hunters must be under the direct supervision of mentors.

Once you have your Mentored Adult license, then you can then notify the Game Commission of your interest in participating in the special Middle Creek hunts.

Send an email to mentoredhunting@pa.gov informing the Game Commission of your desire to participate in the hunts.

An agency official then will contact you and walk you through the actual application process on the huntfishpa.gov website.

The application period is open now through August 20. The lottery drawing to select hunters to participate will be held Aug. 26, and selected hunters will be notified by the Game Commission.

Mentored hunting is a relatively new tactic the Game Commission is pursuing to attract new hunters to the sport. The trend in hunting is clear.

Back in the 1980s, the state licensed 1.3 million hunters annually. Today, it’s around 900,000.

“For the Game Commission to continue managing Pennsylvania’s wildlife resources far into the future the trend must be reversed, and we need to recruit more hunters,” the agency stated in a news release.

With the urbanization of society, it has become increasingly difficult for certain segments of the population to find a path to hunting.

“Hunter recruitment, retention, and reactivation efforts have been increased beyond the focus of encouraging youth participation,” the Game Commission news release states.

“Recently, a greater emphasis has been placed on persuading adults to give hunting a try. The hope is that more mentored adult hunts like these (at Middle Creek) will be held to provide greater support, encouragement, and guidance to first-time hunters.”

MIDDLE CREEK ARCHERY DEER HUNT

Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area is once again accepting applications for its fall archery deer hunt.

This is a unique opportunity started a few years ago that affords 48 hunters selected through lottery drawing the opportunity to hunt specially-assigned areas for a full week during the fall archery deer season.

If you are picked, you are assigned a zone within Middle Creek’s controlled access area and you are given a specific week to bowhunt in that zone.

Everyone selected can hunt for antlerless deer, and half of those selected will be picked by lottery drawing again to be allowed to hunt for bucks as well.

If you’ve never been there, there’s a good number of deer in Middle Creek’s controlled access area, and there are some really nice bucks.

Last year, the 48 hunters who participated in the hunt shot 17 deer - nine does, three button bucks, and five antlered deer, including a six point, two seven-pointers, one eight point and one nine-point buck.

ETHAN RUTT 2020 BUCK

To participate in the hunt, you need a Pennsylvania hunting license, archery stamp and a Wildlife Management Unit 5B or DMAP Unit 3468 antlerless license.

The application period for the Middle Creek bowhunt is open now and runs through Aug. 27.

With the switch earlier this year to the new online licensing system at huntfish.pa.gov, applications for the Middle Creek hunt now go through that site.

If you don’t already have an account, you have to go to the site and create one that will correspond to your hunting license number.

When you get to a page designated as your homepage, you can scroll down to the “Buy Applications” tab. Click on that and you will see the “Middle Creek Archery Deer Hunt Application.”