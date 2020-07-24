The Middle Atlantic Conference announced Friday morning the suspension of its fall sports for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This decision was very difficult, as we know how deep the love of the game is for our student-athletes and that intercollegiate events are an important part of campus life for our entire community,” MAC President’s Council and Hood College president Dr. Andrea Chapdelaine said in a press release. “However, we are confident that our coaches and athletic staff will work with the students to build an engaging athletic experience for our student-athletes while mitigating the risk of COVID-19.”

While the MAC does not have any colleges located within Lancaster County, several student-athletes from the county participate on MAC fall sports teams. Its 18 member institutions are located across three states: Pennsylvania (Albright, Alvernia, Arcadia, Delaware Valley, DeSales, Eastern, King’s, Lebanon Valley, Lycoming, Messiah, Misericordia, Widener, Wilkes, York), New Jersey (Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham, Stevens Institute of Technology) and Maryland (Hood, Stevenson).

Fall sports impacted by the measure include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s individual tennis, and women’s volleyball.

According to the press release, the conference is leaving open the possibility of playing these fall sports in the spring semester, and considering moving the start of winter sports back to January.

The move comes as several other college sports conferences have made similar measures on their fall sports slates.

The Landmark Conference, of which Elizabethtown College is a member, has suspended fall sports preseason activities indefinitely, and will play a conference-only schedule this fall.

The North Eastern Athletic Conference, of which Lancaster Bible College is a member, will not be playing sports this fall, and might instead move them to the spring.

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, of which Millersville University is a member, will not be playing any sports through the remainder of 2020.

And the Centennial Conference, of which Franklin & Marshall College is a member, has suspended its fall sports, with a re-evaluation among conference leaders slated for late September on the possibility of playing those sports later in the fall. The lone exception to that is football, which won’t be played this fall, but could be played in the spring.