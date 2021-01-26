The Middle Atlantic Conference announced via a press release that it will return to competition on Thursday, Feb. 11 with conference play in men’s and women’s basketball. A total of 14 women’s teams and 13 men’s teams have opted-in to a five-week regular season with a championship week to conclude play.

The men's and women's hoops teams set to play to play in the MAC Commonwealth Division include Albright, Lebanon Valley and Messiah.

The Alvernia men's and women's teams will also play but have opted out of the first two weeks of the season.

In the MAC Freedom Division Arcadia, Delaware Valley, DeSales and Lycoming are among the men's and women's teams participating.

Here's a link to the 2021 MAC Basketball Schedule for all the MAC men's and women's teams teams playing in the 2021 season.

Updates and schedule changes during the season can be found at www.gomacsports.com.