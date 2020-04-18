Penn State depth charts are never meant to be taken too seriously. Especially in the offseason. And very especially in this, an offseason unlike any other.

Still, Penn State released, without warning, a spring depth chart Saturday and it is, at least, interesting enough to pull eyeballs away from “Tiger King’’ for a bit.

Consider: Micah Parsons is listed as first team at outside linebacker (duh) and kickoff returner.

Parsons, a junior who should be one of the best defensive players in the country, was a star running back and returned kicks at Harrisburg High School. Since he’s been at Penn State, he’s agitated (perhaps half-seriously) for a role with the ball in his hands. The coaches have (perhaps half-seriously) acknowledged that that was a possibility.

And there Parsons is, ahead of emerging star running back Journey Brown as the No. 1 kickoff returner, followed by true-freshman RB Caziah Holmes and sophomore RB Devyn Ford.

Also noteworthy:

*Fourth-year specialist and Virginia Tech transfer Jordan Stout is listed first string at punter, field-goal kicker, kickoff kicker and holder. Stout handled kickoffs only last year. Last year’s field-goal and placement kicker, Jake Pinegar, is now No. 2.

*The starter at the wide receiver spot vacated by KJ Hamler moving to the NFL is redshirt freshman TJ Jones, who appeared in one game last year and had no stats. Same deal with his backup, John Dunmore — redshirt freshman, one game played, no stats.

The other WR starters, as expected, are returner Jahan Dotson (who’s also the No. 1 punt returner) and Daniel George, of questionable-and-critical-offensive-pass-interference call fame in last year’s loss at Minnesota.

The freshman hope at WR, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, is at third string behind George.

*In the secondary, Jaquan Brisker, a senior junior-college transfer, replaces graduated Garrett Taylor at one safety. Lamont Wade, who returns at the other safety spot, is also No. 1 at the hybrid “star’’ position.

Redshirt junior Donovan Johnson is No. 1 at the cornerback spot vacated by John Reid. Johnson is No. 2 behind Wade at star.

*Sophomore Brandon Smith, a five-star 2019 recruit, is listed as the starter at one outside LB spot. The middle backer is veteran Ellis Brooks, who played there a lot and well last year, over junior Jesse Luketa.

*Jayson Oweh, a redshirt sophomore, is No. 1, over fifth-year senior Shane Simmons, at the defensive end spot vacated by NFL-bound Yetur Gross-Matos.

*Running backs: Journey Brown is No. 1, followed by Noah Cain, Ford, freshman Holmes and redshirt freshman Tank Smith, weighing in at 5-7, 220.

*Speaking of weighing in, the tight ends look like a stout bunch. Starter and star Pat Freiermuth is now 6-5, 259. No. 2 Zack Kuntz, who looked more like a basketball player when he arrived at college from Camp Hill, is now 6-7, 254.

Grayson Kline, the Warwick grad who converted from QB to TE a year ago, is now 6-5, 256.

This might be the place to point out the following note: “The depth chart does not reflect “OR” status (as in “either/or”) for positions as it would be too numerous to list due to competition at many, of not all, positions.”

Still, it exists to communicate something to somebody.

Maybe the message is that real football is very far away.

