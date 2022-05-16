New York Mets outfielder Travis Jankowski is a role player. But he's OK with that. The Lancaster Catholic grad in his eighth season in the majors, gets the occasional start. But Jankowski, 31, mostly comes off the bench for defense or to use his speed as a pinch runner on the base paths.

A couple weeks ago, Jankowski doing an interview said “no one’s going to be buying my jersey,” as reported by Greg Joyce at NYPost.com. He meant he knows his place. That he's not a superstar and is happy just to do his part to help the team win.

Jankowski's teammates, having some fun but also wanting show their fondness for him and their appreciation for his contributions, all wore shirts with Jankowski's name and number for the Mets pregame workout before they played Seattle Saturday.

The Travis Jankowski fan club runs deep. pic.twitter.com/SxKsL8ZREP — New York Mets (@Mets) May 14, 2022

Jankowski, who has played in 23 games for the Mets this season, is hitting .290 (9 for 31) and has three stolen bases.

Travis Jankowski's stats via baseball-reference.com