An early deficit proved to be too much for the U.S. women's field hockey team to overcome on Saturday.
Taylor West scored just before halftime, but it wasn't enough to erase two goals each from Delfina Merino and Noel Barrionuevo as host Argentina powered to a 6-1 FIH Pro League win.
The victory marks the second in as many days for Las Leonas, who pick up six points in the league standings. Team USA, which has lost all three of its games so far this season, sits in last place.
No. 3 Argentina needed just one minute to get on the board on Saturday. Capitalizing on the game's first corner, Agustina Gorzelany sent her drag flick crashing into the backboard.
U.S. goalie Kealsie Robles turned away the next corner before the 14th-ranked Americans got their first look at the cage in the sixth minute. Danielle Grega worked the ball down to the right corner before sending it into the circle, but Mary Beth Barham's connection went over the goal line.
Merino doubled Argentina's lead three minutes later and Carla Rebecchi, who earned Player of the Match honors, made it a 3-0 game at the end of the quarter with a second-effort strike.
Rebecchi intercepted a pass and sped down the field, pulling Robles out of the cage. While the goalie's slide stopped the advance, the ball bounced up and off her pads, setting up Rebecchi for the easy tap in by the open left post.
West trimmed the deficit with just under three minutes left in the half. Ashley Hoffman lined up for the drag flick on a corner and West got her stick down for the redirection, making it a 3-1 game.
Argentina added another goal with five minutes left in the third, using its referral to get a corner upgraded to a penalty stroke. Jess Jecko, who took over in goal for Robles, got a stick on the ball, but Barrionuevo's shot managed to find a way into the cage.
The last two goals came on corners, with Barrioneuvo netting a straight shot and Merino lifting a rebound into the top of the net.
Team USA will be back in action next weekend at No. 7 New Zealand Feb. 14-15.