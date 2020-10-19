Lancaster Mennonite senior Jonathan Glick shot a 74 at Heritage Hills in York Monday to tie for third in the PIAA Class AA golf championships.

Glick was within a couple shots of the lead heading down the stretch before a double-bogey at the 16th hole and bogey at the 17th.

“It’s a tough finishing stretch,’’ said Glick. “I didn’t know where I (stood), but a figured I was close. I played pretty well overall.’’

Pretty well overall is a good description of Glick’s play in high school golf’s pandemic-truncated postseason. He tied for second, behind Connor Strine of Manheim Township, in the Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament, and third, after holding a two-shot lead with four holes left, in the District Three tournament.

“I thought it was a good season,’’ Glick said. “I was hoping to win one, but really you’re just trying to keep advancing to states.’’

Glick also has top five finished in a few American Junior Golf Association and Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour events. He hopes it’s enough to earn him a chance to play college golf.

“That’s my next thing, trying to get in contact with some colleges,’’ he said. “I really don’t have any idea (where he stands) right now.’’

The AA state champ is Isaiah Swan of North East, who made a 30-foot birdie putt to beat Matthew Ressler of Scranton Prep on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff. Both players shot two under-par 69s.

Swan’s sisters Lydia and Anna, finished third and seventh, respectively behind AA girls’ champ Vikeska Gelpi of Rockwood, who shot 74.

Glick was the only L-L player to qualify for states.

Tuesday at Heritage Hills, Strine, teammate Sean Cliff and Cocalico’s Ammala Moua will compete for the AAA championship.