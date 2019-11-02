HERSHEY — It wasn’t the shot heard ’round the world.
But it was heard from here to Landisville.
As the ball squirted out of an extended scramble at the top of the Cumberland Valley box, 1:45 into overtime, Megan Grube did not hesitate.
She stepped to, and through, the ball, firing it into the back of the net and delivering the District Three Class 4A girls soccer title to her Black Knights by a 3-2 count over the defending champion Eagles (17-2-2).
“It was a total scramble in there,” said Grube, who also had the assist on the Knights’ second goal.
“I just thought, ‘I have to get this ball in the net, just crush it somewhere.’ ”
In the process, she crushed the Eagles’ hopes of claiming their 16th district title overall.
For the Knights (17-3-1), it’s their second district crown overall, their first since 2006 and first since girls soccer moved to the fall in 2012.
“We’re always (saying), in overtime, put the ball in dangerous areas and something good can happen,” Knights coach Jason Mackey said. “That did it for us tonight. Kira (Mattes) did a great job of keeping it alive. We knocked it out to Megan and she did a great job of knocking it on frame.”
From the left touch line, Ashley Hollinger’s throw in came into the box, where Jess Weinholdt and Mattes battled the CV defense to keep the ball in danger.
That they battled while falling to, and on, the ground just added to the grit of the play.
It was an all-around gritty effort for the Knights, who outshot the Eagles 8-3 despite being outchanced 21-19.
“We knew they were a very dangerous team, with very dangerous attackers,” Mackey said.
Which became apparent early. As the clock clicked through 12:00 expired, Gina LuKoskie took a pass from Emily Mashinski on the left wing and drilled it into the right corner of the goal.
The Knights drew even eight minutes later as Weinholdt chipped in Abby Burdyn’s corner service.
They took the lead — briefly — four minutes later when Gabi Hollinger received a ball from Grube and bent it to the far post and in off the hands of Eagles keeper Abigail Miller.
Ninety seconds after Hollinger’s strike, off a Hempfield foul, CV’s Hailey Selkirk served a long free kick into the box where Katie Brown headed it home to tie the match.
They would not score again.
“Our whole defensive scheme, in terms of what everybody did and how we wanted to defend them, I thought our back line did a great job,” said Mackey.
The second half was like a shuttlecock relay with both teams dashing up the field and back.
“When your legs are tired, and teams want to score, it can open up like that,” Mackey said.
“We work on getting the ball out in six seconds in high pressure,” center back Lauren Riggs said. “But we also know when to hold the ball back.”
Each team had one solid scoring chance in the second half.
With just over 17 minutes to play the Eagles Georgia Mantione took a shot, stopped by keeper Emileigh Antesberger. The rebound came to Caroline Schultz, who shot wide left.
With just over nine minutes left, Riggs’ 29-yard free kick came to Anika Haski in the box. Haski’s header sailed wide left.
“We did it,” said Mackey, the jubilation radiating from him like heat on a chilly night.
“We always dreamed of this,” Riggs said. “To be here, it’s amazing.”