Penn State running back Journey Brown has a medical condition that may cause him to miss the 2020 season, 24/7 Sports reported Tuesday.

The football program acknowledged the issue in a statement to 24/7 which read, "Journey Brown is being treated for a medical condition discovered during the off-season and will potentially miss the 2020 football season."

Brown, a junior, was a breakout star for Penn State last season, rushing for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns despite not starting until around the halfway point of the season. His best game was his last, 16 carries for 203 yards and two TDs in the defeat of Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.

Brown told media members he had briefly considered skipping the 2020 season during the program’s media day interview sessions Oct. 1.

Sophomore Noah Cain is the likely starter at running back if Brown isn’t available for Saturday’s season opener at Indiana (3:30 p.m.).

James Franklin will address the issue at his first game-week press conference of the season at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.