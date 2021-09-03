MECHANICSBURG — The Elizabethtown football team led Donegal 7-0 at halftime of its season opener, ultimately pulling out a thrilling 14-7 victory late. One week later, it was just as cinematic a contest, only the Bears ended up on the wrong side of the final count.

Elizabethtown led for much of the game on the road at Mechanicsburg on Friday night, but the Wildcats hung tight, tying it up at 7-7 on a blocked field goal early in the fourth. The nonleague game went to overtime, and Mechanicsburg used a Seth Brubaker touchdown run and a defensive stop to knock off the Bears 14-7.

Quarterback Josh Rudy carried Elizabethtown (1-1) on the opening drive of the game, first completing a third-down pass to Pat Gilhool, then scampered into Wildcats territory on an option run. Finally, on third-and-long, he escaped a sack and found Braden Cummings at the front of the end zone for a 31-yard TD.

Mechanicsburg moved the ball well on the ensuing series, pushing it inside the Bears’ 10. But a botched snap back to QB Jeff Lougee set the Wildcats back, and on fourth and forever, Cummings reeled in an interception in the end zone and returned it 29 yards.

The sides traded punts for the rest of the first quarter, turning the ball over once each early in the second as well. Mechanicsburg saw another drive into Elizabethtown territory end rapidly on a Sage Thomas fumble recovered by Hayden Haver for the Bears. Rudy would later have a deep throw to the end zone picked off by Parker Sample.

The Wildcats (1-1) pushed back onto Elizabethtown’s side of the field but got stood up for a turnover on downs with just over two minutes remaining in the first half. The Bears got the ball down to the Mechanicsburg 10 late, but a sack on Rudy led to an incomplete Hail Mary as time expired in the second quarter.

After a failed fake punt from Mechanicsburg and a turnover on downs for Elizabethtown early in the third, the Bears wasted the rest of the quarter, ironically extending the drive the same way they set up the win last week: a botched snap to punter Carlton Wise, whose line-drive kick was muffed.

Then, disaster struck.

The Wildcats broke through on a 37-yard field goal try from Chaz Mowrer, with Rashawn Early-Horton scooping the ball up and going 79 yards to the house, tying the game at 7-7. The two teams had chances in opposing territory late, but Elizabethtown turned the ball over on downs and a penalty derailed Mechanicsburg drive. Cummings also had an 85-yard punt return score wiped out by a penalty.

It took two plays for the Wildcats to score in OT via Brubaker’s 2-yard sneak. Elizabethtown had a couple of passes broken up on the last two plays of its possession.