With just 25 seconds left in Monday’s Section Three field hockey game, Lauren Wassell pulled back and fired into the left corner of the cage. The ball ricocheted like a pinball and clanged into the right side of the backboard.
It was the second goal in the final 45 seconds of play for Lancaster Country Day, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap against Northern Lebanon. The Vikings took control early, scoring four goals in the first half — including two from Lindsay McFeaters — to pull out a 6-4 road win.
“They have some great kids,” Northern Lebanon coach Ronda Sowers said of Country Day. “Wassell is very explosive and (Annabelle) Copeland just commands the middle of the field, and we knew about them, so we thought if we could keep them at bay, we’d have more of a chance to be successful. The kids did that really well today, collectively, they made it happen."
The first few minutes of Monday’s clash actually favored Country Day. Riley Eckman led the defense in halting Northern Lebanon’s advance before Wassell netted her first tally 6:30 into the game.
It was all Northern Lebanon (7-0-1 L-L, 10-0-1 overall) from there.
McFeaters found the equalizer two minutes later and the Vikings began peppering Country Day (2-5-1, 3-5-1) goalie Ashanti Duncan. The senior held her ground, stopping an initial shot before Baylee Madilia capitalized on a rebound midway through the period.
Northern Lebanon began to pull away in the final six minutes of the half, converting a corner and a penalty stroke.
McFeaters took a pass at the top of the circle, but ran straight into Copeland’s stick. Undeterred, McFeaters moved forward to grab the loose ball before lacing a shot into the cage. Anna Kolacek then sent the Vikings into the half with a 4-1 advantage on a stroke.
Wassell powered her way to a hat trick in the second period, lifting the ball into the back of the net with just under 17 minutes to play before plowing through the defense for her finally tally. Sydney Valen also added a goal, sending the ball trickling into the open cage with 45 seconds left.
“I wish we would have had that attitude a little earlier in the game, but up until this point, we had only (lost games) by one goal,” Country Day coach Betsy Heim said. “I’m glad we closed the gap a little bit, but today, Northern Lebanon wanted it more than us.”
The win keeps Northern Lebanon, which also got goals from Autumn Bohr and Michele Lutz, alone in a somewhat unfamiliar place — atop the section standings.
A year after qualifying for districts for the first time in 12 years, the Vikings lost nine starters to graduation, but it hasn’t slowed them yet. The squad started the season 9-0 before playing to a 1-1 draw with Annville-Cleona on Friday.
“They have ‘it,’ whatever ‘it’ is,” Sowers said with a laugh. “They’re tenacious and they hate to lose.”
“We take one game at a time, every game is a battle,” she continued. “Nothing comes easy for them and I think they get that, so they don’t take it for granted. When they step out on the field it’s kind of like — they step over that white line and it’s game time. It’s been working for us and we can only hope that it continues working for us.”
