There would be no letdown for Warwick.
One week after a big victory over backyard rival Manheim Central, the Warriors piled up 441 yards of total offense and knocked off Hempfield 55-7 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One opener for both teams in Landisville.
Junior quarterback Joey McCracken threw four touchdown passes — three to senior receiver Conor Adams — and junior running back Colton Miller rushed for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 carries to lead the way for the Warriors (1-0, L-L, 4-0 overall).
Not that Hempfield (0-1, 1-3) didn't provide an early scare, however. On the Black Knights' third play from scrimmage, the junior running back Tanner Hess got the right corner and motored for a 68-yard touchdown run, as Hempfield a quick 7-0 lead. Hess led the Knights 111 rushing yards on 14 carries.
But Warwick came back with 55 unanswered points, scoring on four of its six first-half possessions, in addition to getting a 30-yard pick-six from senior defensive back Justin Gerhart.
“I was very happy with the response (after Hempfield went up 7-0)," Warriors coach Bob Locker said. "We really didn't flinch or anything. We just went down the field and moved the football. We answered and then the defense got their feet. We expected that they would. I was just glad to see the kids respond the way they did."
Leading 34-7 at the break, the Warriors received the second-half kickoff, and after Adams (5 receptions, 137 yards) caught his third touchdown pass of the night, junior Caleb Schmitz (6-98 receiving) hauled in a 22-yard TD reception on the first play of the fourth quarter and then Christian Royer completed the scoring with a 53-yard TD run.
Star of the game
McCracken finished his night with just three incompletions, going 15 of 18 through the air for 278 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He has thrown at least three TD passes in each of Warwick's first four games.
“He's a really good quarterback,” Locker said. “I don't think a lot of people know how good he really is. We know because we see him all the time, but he dropped some dimes on people that were in stride, right where they needed to be."
Key statistic
Warwick's defense, with linebacker Austin Bufis recording an interception for the second straight week, tackled Hempfield eight times for a loss of yardage and gave the offense an average starting field position of its own 40-yard line in the first half, helping the Warriors take a commanding 34-7 lead at the break.
In all, the Warriors' quick-strike offense had five scoring drives of six plays or less.
Up next
Warwick travels to McCaskey next Friday, while Hempfield goes on the road to face Cedar Crest in Cornwall.