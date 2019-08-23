Warwick piled up 596 yards of total offense and claimed the George Male Trophy from backyard rival Ephrata for the 14th straight year, cruising to a 61-0 win Friday night at Joseph Grosh Field in Lititz.
With the victory, the Warriors improved their record to 46-38-6 over the Mounts in the all-time series.
Junior quarterback Joey McCracken was 18 of 23 through the air for 338 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed five times for a team-high 66 yards as the Warriors took command by scoring on four of their six first-half possessions.
"Joey's got really good legs, he's a great athlete and that's part of what we'll do this year," Warwick coach Bob Locker said. "He keeps plays alive with his feet and his legs, and that's one of the things that makes him a really good quarterback."
Warwick also rushed for 258 yards and junior Colton Miller scored on TD runs of 2 and 10 yards. Austin Bufis and Christian Royer also scored on the ground for the Warriors.
Defensively, Warwick held Ephrata to just seven first downs, dropping the Mounts for a loss of yardage 13 times. Junior Caleb Schmitz, in addition to hauling in a pair of receiving touchdowns, picked off Mounts' QB Caden Keefer (6-12-1, 49 yards) for a 35-yard pick-six in the second quarter, helping Warwick go up 33-0 at the half.
TURNING POINT: Late in the first quarter, with Ephrata trailing just 14-0, Mountaineer linebacker Andre Weidman recovered a fumble at the Warriors' 39. But Warwick's defense held, and then the Warriors countered with a 10-play, 72-yard scoring drive, capped by McCracken's 11-yard TD pass to Schmitz with 6:09 left in the half, making it 20-0.
KEY STATISTIC: Seven different Warwick receivers had at least one catch in the game, led by Schmitz and Conor Adams, each with five receptions, combining for 209 total yards. Reigning Section One Wide Receiver of the Year Trey Glass was injured early in the second quarter on a punt return and didn't return to the game.
QUOTABLE: "We've got really good wideouts," Locker said. "We have a lot of weapons there and several of them made catches tonight."
UP NEXT: Warwick travels to New Holland next Friday to play Garden Spot while Ephrata heads to Fredericksburg to play Northern Lebanon in search of its first win.