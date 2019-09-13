Columbia wasted little time making waves at home on Friday night.
Five first-quarter touchdowns set the tone, and a handful of key special teams plays led to quick scores, as the Crimson Tide outpaced visiting Pequea Valley 43-6 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football contest.
Crimson Tide quarterback Matt McCleary (12 for 15, 168 yards) threw three first-quarter touchdown passes — two to tight end Ryan Redding — to lead the attack.
Columbia's running game took control from there, paced by shifty halfback Justin Elliott (13 rushes, 121 yards, 2 TDs). Elliott capped the first half with a 50-yard touchdown to put the Tide (1-2 L-L, 2-2 overall) up 43-0 at the break.
Dustin Huber's 7-yard touchdown catch from Nathaniel Fisher — set up by a 32-yard run from Andrew Weaver — finally got the Braves on the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter.
Turning point
Dung Ly's 75-yard return on the opening kickoff gave the Tide a first-and-goal opportunity at the Braves' 10-yard line to begin the contest. Two plays later, McCleary found Redding (3 catches, 27 yards) over the middle to ignite the rout.
Then, after Demetrius Diaz's 5-yard touchdown run put the Tide up 14-0, a muffed kickoff gave Columbia the ball at the Braves' 32-yard line, setting up McCleary's 32-yard pass to Keegin Zink (2-63).
Key statistic
Columbia's defense finished with three quarterback sacks and picked off four Braves passes for interceptions.
Quotable
"We're trying to emphasize more of the run," Columbia head coach Bud Kyle said. "Our starting running back went down last week so we had to move some things around. (Elliott) did a good job stepping in and hopefully it carries over into next week."
Up next
The Tide and the Braves continue L-L play, with Columbia traveling to Annville-Cleona and Pequea Valley (0-3, 0-4) heading to Octorara.