McCaskey clinches Section One crown: McCaskey clinched a share of the L-L Section One crown in its league finale 78-56 win at Penn Manor on Wednesday night. It’s the program’s first section crown since 2016, and first under third-year coach Freddy Ramos.

The Red Tornado trailed early on by deficits of 6-0, 8-3 and 11-7. Penn Manor also led 26-24 at the 3:30 mark of the second quarter before the Tornado closed the half on a 12-0 run and went to the break up 36-26.

McCaskey scored the next four points to open the third quarter, going up 40-26. McCaskey scored just two points over its next seven possessions, but Penn Manor was only able to trim the Tornado lead to 42-34 with 3:10 left in the third period. The Comets wouldn’t get any closer.

Hasan Williams (21 points), Kevin Bell (21 points) and Sam Hershey (17) led the Tornado scoring.

McCaskey is next in action Friday at home against co-Section Two champion Warwick.

If Hempfield beats Cedar Crest on Friday, the Knights would finish in a two-way, first-place tie with the Red Tornado, which would result in a one-game playoff next week to decide who gets the L-L semifinal playoff spot out of Section One. However, should Cedar Crest pull the upset Friday, then McCaskey would own sole possession of the section title and automatically qualify for the league tournament.

