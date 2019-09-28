McCaskey High School will hold its annual Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at 4 p.m. Friday in the high school’s media center as part of homecoming weekend.
The inductees will then be reintroduced during halftime of the Red Tornado’s 7 p.m. football game with Solanco.
Earl “Papa” Boots, Class of 1967
Boots earned six varsity letters during his McCaskey career, three in track and field, two in basketball and one in soccer.
He co-captained the basketball team his senior year and specialized in the horizontal jumps in track, including pioneering the newly created triple jump.
Following graduation, Boots earned MVP honors at Goldey Beacom Junior College and was named all-league in the Greater Philadelphia Junior College Basketball Conference.
During a four-year enlistment in the Navy, he played on multiple championship basketball teams.
Returning to Lancaster, and to McCaskey, Boots began a 29-year career in the Red Tornado basketball program coaching junior varsity and varsity. He also assisted with the girls tennis program for one year.
During his tenure, McCaskey’s basketball team won 464 games, two District Three titles, nine L-L League and 11 L-L Section One championships.
Glenn Brooks, Class of 1964
A three-year starter at catcher for the Red Tornado, Brooks had the distinction of catching two no-hitters his senior season, both against Steel-High, from two separate pitchers.
He coached and umpired summer youth baseball before becoming a PIAA umpire in 1988. In 2012, he was part of a four-man crew working the PIAA playoffs.
Brooks and his presenter, daughter Jodi Brooks, are believed to be the first father-daughter tandem inducted into the McCaskey Hall of Fame.
George Resh
Resh fashioned a 30-year career teaching and coaching in the School District of Lancaster.
He taught three years at George Washington Elementary and 15 at Edward Hand Junior High before finishing out at McCaskey.
At Hand, he initiated the incomparably successful track and field program, then joined Gordie Kraft’s staff at McCaskey, where the Red Tornado boys and girls track and field teams were preeminent.
While teaching, he also was a member of the Air Force Reserves, based out of Dover, Delaware, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Mark Hite, Class of 1969
A two-year starter in both football and baseball, Hite led the Red Tornado at quarterback, then transitioned to the diamond where he pitched and played the infield for McCaskey, which won its third and fourth consecutive Central Penn League championships.
He earned his doctorate in educational psychology from Brigham Young University in 1987.
He worked as a mental health director and administrator with the Apache Tribe in northern Arizona and, after moving to Cedar City, Utah, the Paiute Tribe.
Returning to Lancaster in 2003, Hite started his own consulting business, operating it until retiring in June. He died at the end of August.