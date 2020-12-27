Five Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 all-stars earned more postseason hardware on Sunday.

McCaskey teammates Sam Hershey and Isaac Burks, Wilson teammates Troy Corson and Jack Wagner, and Hempfield’s Spencer Biscoe earned Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select All-State Class 6A honors.

Hershey is a second-team punter; Burks is a second-team offensive athlete; Corson is a second-team wide receiver; Wagner is a second-team kicker; and Biscoe earned the PFN special selection as first-team kicker.

More than 200 coaches from around the state nominated and then voted for the PFN All-State teams in all six classifications. Also Sunday, L-S senior QB Sean McTaggart was tabbed Class 4A Player of the Year.

Three L-L League specialists earned Class 6A honors:

Hershey, who also handled the kicking chores for McCaskey, had a terrific season punting the ball for the Red Tornado, averaging a whopping 42.1 yards per punt on 16 boots.

Wagner, a regular on the Kohl’s Kicking Camps circuit, and a Seton Hill recruit, went 27 for 30 on PAT attempts and he made good on 5 of 6 field goals for Wilson, including a 39-yarder. He also boomed 24 touchbacks on kickoffs.

Biscoe, a Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State pick, paced the L-L League with 11 field goals this past season, including a 50-yarder, for the the longest make in the league in 2020.

Corson, a PFW All-State pick for his defensive-back prowess, picked up a wideout nod by the PFN after he hauled in 13 receptions for 206 yards (15.8 yards per grab) with four TD catches for the Bulldogs. Burks also had a big season catching the ball for McCaskey, with 18 receptions for 366 yards (20.3 yards per catch) with three TD snags. He also returned a kickoff for a TD this past season for the Tornado.

And this note: Former longtime Lebanon skipper Gerry Yonchiuk, who guided Central York all the way to the PIAA title game, was tabbed co-Coach of the Year.

Here is the complete PFN All-State Class 6A team …

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Beau Pribula, Central York

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Ed Gallagher, Souderton; Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Beau Pribula - Central York, Junior

Kyle McCord - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior

Running back:

Chris James - Neshaminy, Senior

Jalen White - Souderton, Senior

Fullback:

Noble House - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior

Slot/H-back:

Eli Heidenreich - Mt. Lebanon, Junior

Wide receiver:

Judah Tomb - Central York, Senior

Marvin Harrison - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior

Sahmir Hagans - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior

Tight end:

Nassir Jones - Williamsport, Senior

Offensive guard:

Nate Bruce - Harrisburg, Senior

Michael Dincher - State College, Sophomore

Offensive tackle:

Connor McMahon - Canon-McMillan, Senior

Josh Gaffney - Central York, Senior

Center:

Eli Kantor - Pennridge, Senior

Long snapper:

Kyle Kennedy - Spring-Ford, Senior

Punter:

Alex Orlando - Emmaus, Senior

Kicker:

Antonio Chada - St. Joseph’s Prep, Junior

PFN Pick - Spencer Briscoe - Hempfield, Senior

Offensive athlete:

Timmy Smith - Central Dauphin, Senior

Malik Cooper - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

DEFENSE

Defensive tackle:

Bralen Henderson - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Senior

Nick Yagodich - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior

Defensive end:

Rob Jackson - Archbishop Wood, Senior

Josh Miller - Seneca Valley, Senior

Nose guard:

Aonghas Evanick - Souderton, Senior

Outside linebacker:

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior

Mahlik Robinson - Wilkes-Barre, Senior

Middle/inside Linebacker:

Shane Hartzell - Pennridge, Senior

Jason Henderson - Delaware Valley, Senior

Cornerback:

Keenan Nelson Jr. - St Joseph’s Prep, Senior

Malachi Bowman - Central Dauphin, Senior

Safety:

Sammy Knipe - State College, Senior

Abdul Stewart - Coatesville, Senior

Kick/punt returner:

Judah Tomb - Central York, Senior

Defensive athlete:

Brian Dickey - Methacton, Junior

Julian Talley - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Sam Stoner - York High, Sophomore

Max Mosey - Central Dauphin, Junior

Running back:

Jahiem White - York High, Sophomore

Nahjee Adams - Easton, Senior

Ed Tillman - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Senior

Fullback:

Brandon Camire - Emmaus, Senior

Slot/H-back:

Keith Freeman Jr. - Williamsport, Junior

Wide receiver:

Troy Corson - Wilson-West Lawn, Senior

Caleb Baker - Abington, Senior

PFN Pick - Jaiden Cabrera - Nazareth, Senior

Tight end:

Kyle Fontes - Central York, Senior

Offensive guard:

Derek Frinzi - Easton, Senior

Offensive tackle:

Brad Harris - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior

Ben Murawski - Souderton, Senior

Center:

Maximus Fisher - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior

Long Snapper:

Michael Ippoliti - Conestoga, Senior

Punter:

Sam Hershey - McCaskey, Senior

Kicker:

Jack Wagner - Wilson-West Lawn, Senior

Offensive athlete:

Cooper Baxter - Butler, Junior

Isaac Burks - McCaskey, Junior

DEFENSE

Defensive tackle:

Saumir Deshields - York High, Senior

Donovan Hinish - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Junior

Defensive end:

Jake Tarburton - Pennridge, Senior

Seth Griffiths - Central York, Senior

Nose guard:

Kairos Beasley - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Senior

Outside linebacker:

Phillip Picciotti - Pennridge, Sophomore

John Hutchinson - Neshaminy, Senior

Middle/inside Linebacker:

Jacob Horton - Souderton, Senior

Tamir Jackson - Easton, Senior

Cornerback:

Nate Capers - Spring-Ford, Senior

Shaun Purvy - Souderton, Sophomore

Safety:

Matt Blakemore - Methacton, Junior

Oreck Frazier - Abington, Senior

Kick/punt returner:

Malik Cooper - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior

Defensive athlete:

J.D. Younger - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Senior

Taylor Wright Rawls - Central York, Senior

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage