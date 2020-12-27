Five Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 all-stars earned more postseason hardware on Sunday.
McCaskey teammates Sam Hershey and Isaac Burks, Wilson teammates Troy Corson and Jack Wagner, and Hempfield’s Spencer Biscoe earned Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select All-State Class 6A honors.
Hershey is a second-team punter; Burks is a second-team offensive athlete; Corson is a second-team wide receiver; Wagner is a second-team kicker; and Biscoe earned the PFN special selection as first-team kicker.
More than 200 coaches from around the state nominated and then voted for the PFN All-State teams in all six classifications. Also Sunday, L-S senior QB Sean McTaggart was tabbed Class 4A Player of the Year.
Three L-L League specialists earned Class 6A honors:
Hershey, who also handled the kicking chores for McCaskey, had a terrific season punting the ball for the Red Tornado, averaging a whopping 42.1 yards per punt on 16 boots.
Wagner, a regular on the Kohl’s Kicking Camps circuit, and a Seton Hill recruit, went 27 for 30 on PAT attempts and he made good on 5 of 6 field goals for Wilson, including a 39-yarder. He also boomed 24 touchbacks on kickoffs.
Biscoe, a Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State pick, paced the L-L League with 11 field goals this past season, including a 50-yarder, for the the longest make in the league in 2020.
Corson, a PFW All-State pick for his defensive-back prowess, picked up a wideout nod by the PFN after he hauled in 13 receptions for 206 yards (15.8 yards per grab) with four TD catches for the Bulldogs. Burks also had a big season catching the ball for McCaskey, with 18 receptions for 366 yards (20.3 yards per catch) with three TD snags. He also returned a kickoff for a TD this past season for the Tornado.
And this note: Former longtime Lebanon skipper Gerry Yonchiuk, who guided Central York all the way to the PIAA title game, was tabbed co-Coach of the Year.
Here is the complete PFN All-State Class 6A team …
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Beau Pribula, Central York
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Ed Gallagher, Souderton; Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Beau Pribula - Central York, Junior
Kyle McCord - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior
Running back:
Chris James - Neshaminy, Senior
Jalen White - Souderton, Senior
Fullback:
Noble House - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior
Slot/H-back:
Eli Heidenreich - Mt. Lebanon, Junior
Wide receiver:
Judah Tomb - Central York, Senior
Marvin Harrison - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior
Sahmir Hagans - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior
Tight end:
Nassir Jones - Williamsport, Senior
Offensive guard:
Nate Bruce - Harrisburg, Senior
Michael Dincher - State College, Sophomore
Offensive tackle:
Connor McMahon - Canon-McMillan, Senior
Josh Gaffney - Central York, Senior
Center:
Eli Kantor - Pennridge, Senior
Long snapper:
Kyle Kennedy - Spring-Ford, Senior
Punter:
Alex Orlando - Emmaus, Senior
Kicker:
Antonio Chada - St. Joseph’s Prep, Junior
PFN Pick - Spencer Briscoe - Hempfield, Senior
Offensive athlete:
Timmy Smith - Central Dauphin, Senior
Malik Cooper - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior
DEFENSE
Defensive tackle:
Bralen Henderson - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Senior
Nick Yagodich - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior
Defensive end:
Rob Jackson - Archbishop Wood, Senior
Josh Miller - Seneca Valley, Senior
Nose guard:
Aonghas Evanick - Souderton, Senior
Outside linebacker:
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior
Mahlik Robinson - Wilkes-Barre, Senior
Middle/inside Linebacker:
Shane Hartzell - Pennridge, Senior
Jason Henderson - Delaware Valley, Senior
Cornerback:
Keenan Nelson Jr. - St Joseph’s Prep, Senior
Malachi Bowman - Central Dauphin, Senior
Safety:
Sammy Knipe - State College, Senior
Abdul Stewart - Coatesville, Senior
Kick/punt returner:
Judah Tomb - Central York, Senior
Defensive athlete:
Brian Dickey - Methacton, Junior
Julian Talley - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Sam Stoner - York High, Sophomore
Max Mosey - Central Dauphin, Junior
Running back:
Jahiem White - York High, Sophomore
Nahjee Adams - Easton, Senior
Ed Tillman - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Senior
Fullback:
Brandon Camire - Emmaus, Senior
Slot/H-back:
Keith Freeman Jr. - Williamsport, Junior
Wide receiver:
Troy Corson - Wilson-West Lawn, Senior
Caleb Baker - Abington, Senior
PFN Pick - Jaiden Cabrera - Nazareth, Senior
Tight end:
Kyle Fontes - Central York, Senior
Offensive guard:
Derek Frinzi - Easton, Senior
Offensive tackle:
Brad Harris - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior
Ben Murawski - Souderton, Senior
Center:
Maximus Fisher - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior
Long Snapper:
Michael Ippoliti - Conestoga, Senior
Punter:
Sam Hershey - McCaskey, Senior
Kicker:
Jack Wagner - Wilson-West Lawn, Senior
Offensive athlete:
Cooper Baxter - Butler, Junior
Isaac Burks - McCaskey, Junior
DEFENSE
Defensive tackle:
Saumir Deshields - York High, Senior
Donovan Hinish - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Junior
Defensive end:
Jake Tarburton - Pennridge, Senior
Seth Griffiths - Central York, Senior
Nose guard:
Kairos Beasley - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Senior
Outside linebacker:
Phillip Picciotti - Pennridge, Sophomore
John Hutchinson - Neshaminy, Senior
Middle/inside Linebacker:
Jacob Horton - Souderton, Senior
Tamir Jackson - Easton, Senior
Cornerback:
Nate Capers - Spring-Ford, Senior
Shaun Purvy - Souderton, Sophomore
Safety:
Matt Blakemore - Methacton, Junior
Oreck Frazier - Abington, Senior
Kick/punt returner:
Malik Cooper - St. Joseph’s Prep, Senior
Defensive athlete:
J.D. Younger - Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Senior
Taylor Wright Rawls - Central York, Senior
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77