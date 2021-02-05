McCaskey scored the final five points in the last 37 seconds of the second quarter in Friday night’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys basketball clash with Cedar Crest. The Red Tornado carried that momentum into the third quarter, going on an 11-2 run to open the frame en route to an eventual 67-47 win.

Both teams entered the game knowing the winner would take over first place in Section One. McCaskey (4-1 league, 4-4 overall) is now a game up on second-place Hempfield (3-2, 4-2), with three league games remaining on the schedule.

First half: Coming off of last week’s quarantine due to COVID-19, the visiting Falcons (2-2, 2-3) entered having not played a game in 17 days. But they didn’t appear rusty, at least not early on, taking a 5-3 lead and later cutting a McCaskey advantage to 19-17 at the 0:49 mark of the second quarter.

McCaskey sophomore point guard and team captain Jonathan Byrd hit a pair of free-throws and a 3-pointer to give his squad a 24-17 advantage going into the break.

“That was huge,” Red Tornado third-year coach Freddy Ramos said. “We haven’t had too many leads going into halftime at home this season. There’s that part of it. But I also wasn’t happy. I felt as though we could’ve given a little more. Coming out of that locker room, I was demanding being intentionally aggressive on defense.”

Second half: Byrd hit another 3-pointer to open the third quarter, jumpstarting that 11-2 run to open the frame. From the final 37 seconds of the second quarter through the 5:14 mark of the third quarter, McCaskey outscored Cedar Crest 16-2.

“There was a three-and-a-half minute stretch where the game got away from us,” Cedar Crest 11th-year coach Tommy Smith said. “The game ended up 20 (being decided by a 20-point margin). I don’t think we’re 20 points worse than them. But credit to them. They put a run in the third quarter there where they were making a lot of shots. And the shots they missed, they got offensive rebounds and second-chance opportunities.”

McCaskey won the rebound battle, 31-17, led by senior forward Sam Hershey (four points, 10 rebounds) and freshman forward Jared Kumah (six points, nine rebounds).

Cedar Crest struggled to not knock down open shots, shooting 41.5 percent from the floor (17 of 41) and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc (4 of 13).

Star players: McCaskey junior Hasan Williams had a game-high 18 points while Byrd pumped in a career-high 15 points. Cedar Crest was paced by seniors Max Scipioni (12 points) and Matthew Smith (10 points, seven rebounds, two blocks).

Tough stretch: Friday night’s matchup for McCaskey was the second in a tough five-game stretch. The Red Tornado entered coming off Wednesday’s high-paced 80-77 loss to Central York. Following Friday’s win, McCaskey hosts Reading in a big non-league tilt this afternoon, and then goes on the road for a pair of important Section One games Monday (at Cedar Crest) and Tuesday (at Hempfield).

“I’ve been talking to our kids about goals, short-term and the season,” Ramos said. “If you can chase a section title, you’re going through a lot of 6A schools (in league play), so you’ll gain some points (for the power ratings) along the way. So today we approached things like today is a one-game championship.”

BOX SCORE

L-L boys basketball standings