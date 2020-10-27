On the second Friday in October, McCaskey girls soccer sophomores Ellie Hershey, Galia Guerrero and Cailin O'Hara stepped off the grass field after a tough home loss to Elizabethtown and speed-walked to the high school football stadium about a hundred yards away.

About an hour before the football team kicked off against Wilson, the three girls went into a bathroom and changed out of their soccer jerseys, shorts and cleats and into their black, red and white cheerleading outfits.

The trio then dropped off their red and black pom-poms at the high school track and walked up to the band room inside the high school to retrieve their instruments and meet up with their fellow marching band members.

Hershey plays the bass drum. O'Hara plays the clarinet. And Guerrero plays the flute.

“Then we had to march down with the band to the stadium,” Hershey recalled. “Then we cheered the first and second quarters. Then at halftime we go perform our field show (with the marching band). Then we come back and we cheer the third and fourth quarters.”

It’s not uncommon for student-athletes to participate in two extracurricular activities in the same season, but the same can’t be said for pulling off three extracurricular activities at the same time.

“It's just a lot of dedication,” Guerrero said. “Being organized, and if you want to do it, you can do it, you can juggle your time.”

Soccer, cheerleading and marching band also have served as much-needed outlets considering McCaskey High School students are remote learning this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, students are in front of a computer from 8 a.m. until about 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“School this year has been tough for me being online,” Guerrero said. “It's kind of stressful.”

After each school day finished, Hershey, Guerrero and O'Hara were with the girls soccer team until about 5:30 p.m. On Tuesdays, they'd also have band practice from 5:30 to 9 p.m. And on Wednesday evenings they had cheerleading practice.

One of the girls’ eight classes is a music class, which provides another opportunity to practice their instrument, and the three 1970s soul/R&B songs for the marching band.

Speaking of the classroom, each of the three girls has a grade-point average of 3.9 or better and aspirations of attending college. Guerrero wants to study dentistry in hopes to become an orthodontist, while Hershey and O'Hara would like to study sports administration.

Performing well academically while also participating in so many extracurriculars should only help their cause of trying to get into a college of their choice.

Though, the many extracurriculars nearly didn't happen considering the School District of Lancaster board was on the fence about moving forward with fall sports out of fear for the coronavirus spreading among students. At its Sept. 8 meeting, the board ultimately voted in favor of fall sports continuing.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“The opportunity has meant a lot, not only to me but our whole district,” O'Hara said. “Doing online school all day at home can be a lot. So having soccer, band and cheer is a way to motivate ourselves to get our schoolwork done."

“I'm super thankful to the school board for allowing us to do this in a safe way,” Hershey said. “And for giving us the high school experience.”

Other stories to read: