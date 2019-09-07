READING — As far as wins and losses goes, it has not been a great start for McCaskey’s football team.

The Red Tornado dipped to 0-3 this season on Saturday afternoon after dropping a 37-13 nonleague decision against Reading inside Albright College’s Shirk Stadium.

But McCaskey, which saw its losing streak hit 10 games in a row, dating back to a Week Three win over Reading last September, did show some improvement on the field on Saturday.

The Tornado punched in a couple of touchdowns, one week after suffering a 61-0 setback against York. And McCaskey’s hard-charging defense sacked Reading quarterbacks six times.

But in between, the Red Knights did plenty of damage, bolting to a 17-0 lead on the way to Reading’s first 3-0 start in more than a decade.

“We’re seeing progress,” McCaskey first-year skipper Sam London said. “But I think the hardest thing for our kids is that they’re putting too much pressure on themselves. They’re trying to do it all right now, but it’s a process. They want to be successful, and all of us want to be successful right now. But it’s going to be a process.”

Saturday, Reading lefty QB Brendan Boutte completed 10 of 16 passes for 190 yards, including an 18-yard TD strike to Jordan Jones, Elijah Williams rushed for 101 yards, with a 19-yard TD run and a back-breaking 55-yard punt return for another score, and Reading picked up 407 yards while holding McCaskey to 22 rushing yards and just five first downs.

Trailing 17-0 in the third quarter, McCaskey finally got some positive vibes when Da-Vion Scarborough popped a punt return, setting up Shalian Montalvo’s 9-yard TD fade to Jayon Burnside, who made a great leaping grab in the corner of the end zone to get the Tornado on the board.

But that’s when Williams took over. His 13-yard run, and Boutte’s 44-yard completion to Denim Adams, set up Williams’ 19-yard TD burst, and Reading’s lead was back up to 24-6.

Later in the third quarter, Williams turned on the jets, broke through McCaskey’s gunners, and zoomed 55 yards for a punt return score and the Knights were in charge, 31-6.

After Reading’s Trace Brown made an acrobatic interception to thwart McCaskey’s ensuing drive, Jesus Rodriguez darted 10 yards for the game-icing TD for the Knights.

McCaskey was able to add a late score, when Bassir Epps rolled off right tackle, delivered a smooth cutback and rumbled for a 21-yard TD run with two minutes to play. It was too little and too late on the scoreboard, but it gave the Tornado more to build upon heading into Friday’s L-L League Section One opener at home against Cedar Crest (3-0).

“We’re going to keep working and we’re going to keep fighting and we’re going to keep getting better,” London said. “If we can do that, this will come together. We can’t listen to the noise. We can’t listen to what’s outside. Everyone wants us to win. And that’s great. But it’s going to take a lot of grinding and a lot of hard work.”

