Winter sports practices had just begun for some high school teams in Pennsylvania when Gov. Tom Wolf shut down sports statewide on Dec. 12.

At McCaskey High School, the girls and boys basketball teams squeezed in about a half-dozen practices, the first few of those being tryouts. In years past, tryouts meant a gym packed with hopeful athletes vying for Red Tornado jerseys.

Not this year.

“We had barely any kids come out for the season because we didn’t have any courts to play at during the summer,” McCaskey freshman Mariah Ruth said. “The numbers are down. Very down. ... People lost interest. They don’t have anywhere to play at.”

They didn’t have anywhere to play because city and school district officials removed or covered rims at courts across the city earlier this year to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.

Those rims still have not been put back.

Without rims, some McCaskey players have had a tough time finding places to play, hampering their skill development. And with McCaskey students forced to sit in front of home computers for remote learning sessions since the start of the academic year, the rim removal takes away a much-needed physical outlet.

“I think it’s a real big issue,” said Bryant Byrd, the father of McCaskey sophomore player Jonathan Byrd. “For some of these kids, it’s their release. It keeps them out of trouble.”

Stopping the spread

Lancaster Deputy Director of Public Works Steve Campbell said rims were taken down at about a dozen city-controlled courts in late March to combat the potential spread of the coronavirus.

“A lot of guidance came not only from the state but also the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) at the time,” Campbell said. “We concurred. The nature of the virus at the time wasn’t as understood as it currently is. We took them down not knowing how much of (the virus) could spread through touch versus airborne.”

Rims on properties owned by the School District of Lancaster were either removed or covered in May or June, according to Adam Aurand, the district’s director of strategic communications.

“This was done in the spring at the request of community members who were concerned about young people gathering at the courts to play without masks,” Aurand said.

The city isn’t alone. Similar moves have been made at courts across the country in the last nine months.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said there was some debate over whether to restore the rims during the summer.

“There were ... concerns in particular from residents who objected to (the rims) being put back up," Sorace said. "And other residents were taking the opposite point of view.”

Rims also remained down while McCaskey allowed its athletes to participate in fall sports, mostly outdoors, over the last few months.

“I understand the optics don’t look good,” Campbell said. “But schools have programs where they can monitor participation, where they can adhere to regulations. We don’t have people policing the courts in that sense. We do know before we took down the rims, there were cases of large groups of people congregating, having somewhat aggressive basketball games, but that was not creating a healthy or safe situation. And we do not have anyone policing those situations.”

A challenge to play

In an LNP|LancasterOnline story last week, School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said the district has 400 students identified as homeless and another 400 who are refugees. In other words, many students in the district are at an economic disadvantage. So students interested in playing basketball might not have the means to travel out of town to find a court to play on, and they might not be able to afford the fees that come with playing at some indoor facilities, such as Spooky Nook Sports.

“We’d have to travel farther to play,” Mariah Ruth said. “Instead of being within walking distance.”

Many players have made up for the loss of the outdoor courts by playing at the indoor courts at the city’s Bright Side Baptist Church or the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster.

Both facilities have taken steps to follow safety precautions.

Bryant Byrd is a personal basketball trainer who has worked with several McCaskey players at the Bright Side gym over the years.

“Every time a player walks in, we have temperature checks,” he said. “And I make players gargle Listerine mouthwash.”

Recent studies have indicated that mouthwash is effective at killing the coronavirus in saliva.

“And I brought in air purifiers that are set up throughout the gym,” he said.

Hand sanitizer also is readily available.

Still, those two indoor gyms can’t replace the many hours McCaskey basketball players spend during warmer months playing at outdoor courts across the city, especially at Brandon Park.

“I kind of grew up here,” Jonathan Byrd said while at the park last week.

“It has slowed me down,” McCaskey senior captain Samir Gordon said. “I wasn’t able to work out and work on my craft as much as I would if (the rims) were up. But I just had to adapt to it.”

Asked what numbers the city is looking at to determine when it might be safe to put back the rims, Campbell said, “We don’t have a real good answer.”

“The numbers (of coronavirus cases) are 10 times higher now than when we were even reconsidering putting them back up,” he said. “The next two to five months we’ll look at three things. One is if there will be a different sensibility about how to social distance. Two, hopefully there will be success with the vaccines. Three is if there is a change with new guidance under a new administration (under Joe Biden) where there may be something more specific to hang our hats on.”

Aurand said School District of Lancaster officials have “not yet discussed when it would be appropriate” to return rims to courts on school properties.

Winter sports practices across the state are supposed to resume Jan. 4, when Wolf’s shutdown measure is scheduled to be lifted. Until then, McCaskey players are making the best of a challenging situation, considering they can’t put up shots outdoors.

“It’s very frustrating,” Gordon said. “I just wish everyone would do what they’re telling us to do so we can get the rims back up.”

