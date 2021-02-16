LEBANON — McCaskey looked inside - and maybe, provided a glimpse of its future - to ease past Cedar Crest 56-42 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game here Tuesday.

The Tornado held serve at the beginning of the regular season’s busiest and most critical week, improving to 5-2 in Section One, 5-6 overall, and tied with Hempfield for the section lead.

“We don’t get a break (this week), but everybody’s in the same boat,’ coach Freddy Ramos said. “We’ve been splitting a lot of our (home-and-home series) in the section the last couple years, so it’s good to get this.’’

The Tornado did it by feeding the low post. Jared Kumah, who mostly operates down there, delivered 13 points and 13 rebounds. The other post option, Sam Hershey, added 10 points as part of a balanced attack.

Kumah is a freshman.

“He’s helping us, especially with second-chance points, which is something we measure,’’ Ramos said. “In the first half, we just didn’t finish around the rim, but we really stuck with it, and the second half we did (finish).’’

The Falcons (2-4, 3-6) were coming off a quality win over Conestoga Valley. Had they pulled the upset Tuesday, they’d have created the real possibility of a three-way playoff, and a remote but real chance of a four-way playoff, for the Section One title.

Crest hung around for a long while. It was a one-point game at halftime, and the Falcons tied it, on a three and two free throws by Max Scipioni, midway through the third quarter.

McCaskey floundered offensively through this stretch, but Hasan Williams hit a corner jumper to give the Tornado the lead for good, and the offensive efficiency was pretty good the rest of the way.

Cedar Crest’s Izaa Reyes-Vega banked in a three to make it a four-point late in the the third, but McCaskey’s Javonzee Washington immediately answered with a three.

McCaskey then started the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run, including a three and a run-out layup by Williams, and the suspense was about over.

The Tornado got 12 points, and another night of exemplary drive-and-dish work, from sophomore point guard Jonathan Byrd. Williams, leading the team with 16.5 points per game, added 11 to a balanced attack.

Cedar Crest’s offense was also balanced, but with smaller numbers. Chris Danz and junior forward Janiel Aviles led with nine points each.

The game was McCaskey’s first in a week; the school and the program were shut down for Wednesday through Friday of last week.

“That was tough, to see games going on while we’re sitting,’’ Ramos admitted. “And then I thought we lacked a little of that defensive energy in the first half tonight.’’

The sitting part is over. McCaskey goes to Penn Manor Wednesday, where a win would clinch a tie for the section title. It hosts Section Two co-champ Warwick Friday and Ephrata Saturday, and goes to Elizabethtown Monday.

The playoff for the section title would be Tuesday.

And the forecast is for bad weather coming Thursday.

“That’s supposed to be our one day to practice,’’ Ramos said.