WEST LAWN — A high-paced, back-and-forth first half featuring five lead changes in the first quarter and 60 combined points by halftime slowed to a grind in the second half of Friday’s District 3 Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinal at top-seeded Wilson.
The visiting Red Tornado, down 10 at the start of the fourth quarter, cut the deficit to three points in the final minutes, but Wilson went 6-for-8 at the free-throw line from there to prevail with a 47-39 victory.
The Bulldogs outscored McCaskey 6-2 in the third quarter and 14-12 in the second half.
“In the locker room (at halftime) coaches were telling us if we got stops we’d be alright,” Wilson junior guard Stevie Mitchell said afterward. “Come out here with a defensive mindset. We knew we could play physically. As long as we could get stops we’d be OK.”
Mitchell, who became the program’s all-time leading scorer last week and already has nine D-I offers, scored 19 of his game-high 28 points in the first half.
On the other end, Mitchell defended McCaskey leading scorer Elijah Terry, who finished with 11 points and had trouble shooting from the perimeter due to a dislocated finger injury he suffered in Tuesday’s opening-round win. Wilson held McCaskey to a season-low in points and became just the second team this season to hold the Tornado under 50 points.
Now winners of 19-straight games, the Bulldogs (25-1) advanced to Tuesday’s District 3-6A semifinal, when it’ll host No. 4-seed Cedar Crest (23-3) at 7 p.m. A win there would put Wilson in a district final for the first time since 1994 and just the third time overall.
Meanwhile, eighth-seeded McCaskey (16-9) goes to the District 3-6A consolation bracket and will play at No. 5 Central Dauphin (20-6) on Tuesday for a spot in the PIAA Class 6A tournament.
First half: L-L Section One runner-up McCaskey took early leads of 2-0, 9-4 and 13-12 in the first eight minutes before a runner in the lane from freshman Jon Byrd tied it at 15-15 at the end of the first quarter. Later tied 20-20 at the 3:31 mark of the second quarter, Wilson created some breathing room with an 8-0 spurt and led 33-27 at halftime. The Berks League champion Bulldogs also outrebounded McCaskey 15 to 10 in the first half.
The high-scoring affair was a bit uncharacteristic for a Wilson team that has won on defense all year, but McCaskey did a good job speeding up the Bulldogs by pressuring Mitchell and point guard Mykel Huffman.
“We like to get out and run,” Wilson 19th-year coach Matt Coldren said. “However, we wanted to pick and choose with them. ...tonight we chose to be a little more deliberate. As dumb as this sounds I thought having the (first round) bye hurt us a bit. We were rusty early. We weren’t crisp with passes. We missed some from the foul line.”
Second half: Both teams combined to shoot 9-for-30 (30 percent) in the second half. Wilson led 39-29 at the end of the third quarter.
“At halftime, we just talked about going back to fundamentals,” Coldren said. “We did some dumb things fundamentally in the first half. We gave them lanes. We didn’t help (on defense). We didn’t change anything, we just talked about being more fundamental.”
“They were jamming that paint,” second-year McCaskey coach Freddy Ramos said. “We got a couple buckets early in the fourth by moving the ball and getting more touches, creating some space and that usually gets us opportunities.”
McCaskey cut the deficit to 41-38 with 2:24 remaining but committed a turnover and missed a pair of 3-pointers over its next three possessions while Wilson closed things out at the free-throw line.
“They gave us everything they could handle,” Coldren said of McCaskey.