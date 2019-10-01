The first month of the boys soccer season had been a memorable one for the resurgent Red Tornadoes of McCaskey, a stretch filled with golden goals, dramatic defensive stands and a volume of victories that the program had not seen in decades.
Tuesday, on a sultry first day of October, McCaskey maintained the momentum.
With the score tied at one on the first overtime, Peter Chol took a feed from Cole Grunow, made a move to open space between three converging Lampeter-Strasburg defenders, and lifted the game-winning goal into the net. The 2-1 decision in Lancaster improved the first-place Red Tornado's record to 6-1-0 in Section Two, 11-2-0 overall, and was the team's fourth win in five games decided by one goal or fewer.
"They just compete," Adam Wood, McCaskey's coach, said of his players. "Credit to L-S. I thought they battled really hard, had even a little bit more energy than us today, but our guys just dug deep and found a way to win. That's just been a part of this season so far. These guys have found ways to win close games."
Under an unrelenting sun, with the temperature at 86 degrees, McCaskey weathered an early attack from the hard-charging Pioneers (4-3-0, 9-4-0), who applied pressure to on the Red Tornado defense with runs from Jared Rice and Caden Wise. In the 51st minute, Lampeter-Strasburg's Darin Landis redirected a ball from a corner kick. Grady Bachman, McCaskey's sophomore goalkeeper, lunged to his right and punched it away for one of his eight saves. Moments later, the Red Tornado responded with the game's first goal — a tally from Chol on an assist from Ibrahim Ntege.
"Grady has made a lot of key saves this year that have kept us in it," Wood said of Bachman, who wore a baseball cap to shield his eyes from the late-afternoon sun in the second half and overtime. "He's a great kid with a lot of energy. He's very vocal back there and gets our players pumped up."
Lampeter-Strasburg answered in the 60th minute. Another corner kick pinballed around the McCaskey box before Lucas Baker gathered it and blasted it into the low-left corner. The Pioneers celebrated the equalizer as the referee blew the whistle for a mandatory mid-half water break.
"We've been tested this year," said Gino DiSomma, Lampeter-Strasburg's head coach. "We've had a lot of one-goal games, which is a little stressful as a coach, but they've given it their all every game."
The score remained deadlocked through the end of regulation despite another flurry of chances for Lampeter-Strasburg and a shot from McCaskey's Ntihemuka Ndahiriwe that beat Pioneer goalkeeper Colin Reinacher (three saves) and rolled inches wide of the far post. In overtime, McCaskey added another defensive stand, another golden goal and another celebration in a volume of victories.
"They're working so hard," Wood said, "watching film, in the gym, in practice. They're really respectful, and they're battling hard. They're a special group of kids, and a special group doesn't come along too often. I've coached long enough to know that. These teams are magical sometimes. I just hope these guys can keep doing it."