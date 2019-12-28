On the heels of Friday night’s loss to Strath Haven, McCaskey boys basketball coach Freddy Ramos called a Saturday morning practice to work on a few things.
Whatever the Red Tornado worked on made a big difference when they took the floor Saturday night against Liberty.
Unlike the night before, when they never held a lead, the Tornado led wire-to-wire in an 83-66 win over the Hurricanes in the closing night of the Hagelgans & Veronis Holiday Showcase.
“I think it's really important, especially heading into a week off,” Ramos said of rebounding from Friday's one-point loss. “From a mental perspective, it gives us really good energy going into an important week of practice.”
All five McCaskey starters finished in double figures. Elijah Terry and Makai Ortiz-Gray led the way with 21 points apiece. That duo combined for 46 points a night earlier.
Terry is now 29 points away from reaching 1,000 in his career, which includes his time at Lancaster Mennonite.
Samir Gordon added 16 for McCaskey, while Isaiah Thomas had 13 and Carter Gingerich scored 10.
It was Gingerich who got things going for the Tornado (4-4) with a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the first quarter.
“The start made a big difference for us,” Ramos said. “The first possession, everybody touched the ball and that's something we always want to do, get that ball moving around.”
Up 11 late in the opening half, McCaskey's lead eventually shrunk to 36-32 with 6:15 left in the third quarter, thanks to a 6-0 Hurricanes' run. The Tornado responded by scoring 11 of the next 15 points and the lead again was up to 47-36.
“We went through a little run there where we were just trading buckets with them,” Ramos said. “That tells us that we lost our defensive focus. We always have to be defensive first in order to be a good basketball team.”
Terry, Ortiz-Gray and Thomas combined to score 39 of McCaskey's 49 points in the second half. Aside from the five starters, Irving Gonzalez was the only other Tornado player to score (two points).
Rondell McNeil paced the Hurricanes (5-4) with 17 points, while Antonio Montgomery scored 12 and Ish Gonzalez chipped in 10.