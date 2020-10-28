The legs were a little fresher and the pace was a little too much Wednesday, as McCaskey sprinted to 3-0 victory over Cocalico in the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer semifinals at Conestoga Valley.

With the win, McCaskey advances to play Manheim Township (11-2), a 5-1 winner over Lancaster Catholic in the other semi, in the championship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Warwick. The game will be a rematch of last season’s final — a Blue Streaks' victory.

Cocalico (10-2-1) was possibly tired after beating Lancaster Mennonite 2-1 Monday night in a Section Three tiebreaker.

“I thought (McCaskey) played very well,” Eagles' coach Derek Sipe said. “They were flying from the beginning. I thought their pace was something that gave us a lot of difficulty. I think sometimes, at the end of the day, you’ve just got to recognize that their team played really well.”

McCaskey (10-2) first got on the board 15:36 into the game. Taking a pass from Sam Hershey, Leo Dunia drove down the left side, stumbled in the box, but regained his footing to tap the ball with his left foot across a diving save attempt by Cocalico goalie Austin Youndt (four saves). Dunia missed most of last season with a serious hip injury.

Youndt took on friendly fire with 11:53 left in the first, as Ibrahim Ntege’s header in traffic deflected off an Eagles' defender and bounced inside the right post for an own goal and a 2-0 McCaskey lead.

The Red Tornado started fast, as Ntege dashed in front of the goal three minutes into the game, sending a shot that hit the crossbar and bounced out of play. McCaskey was aggressive, registering a 9-4 shot advantage and controlling the pace.

“We have a lot of good athletes on the team, a lot of good players,” Red Tornado coach Adam Wood said. “We want to encourage our athletes to play with their speed out wide, and play middle sometimes, but if you have the speed, you can drive wide.”

One of Cocalico’s best scoring attempts came with 9:09 remaining in the first, when Tornado keeper Grady Bachman (three saves) leaped in the air to pull in Matthew Laudenslager’s direct kick from 40 yards out. With 15:03 left in the game, Darren Main’s shot rolled off the crossbar and back into play, before being cleared away.

Ntege notched McCaskey’s third goal, scoring from close range with 2:02 to play.