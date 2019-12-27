A ferocious finish was not enough to make up for a sluggish start for McCaskey.
Down 15 points early in the fourth quarter, the Red Tornado boys basketball team rallied, but couldn’t complete the comeback and fell to Strath Haven 65-64 Friday night in the Hagelgans & Veronis Holiday Showcase.
McCaskey (3-4) never led in the game and tied it only once, at 2-2 in the opening minute. Makai Ortiz-Gray paced the Tornado, scoring their first nine points as the Panthers built a 16-11 lead after one quarter.
“I thought when we started off, we didn't have any energy,” McCaskey coach Freddy Ramos said. “I think we were looking from within for that spark.”
Elijah Terry, McCaskey's leading scorer, did not play in the first quarter, which Ramos said was a “coaching decision.”
Terry started the second quarter and wasted little time as he drained a 3-pointer, cutting the Strath Haven lead to 16-14. The Panthers, however, built a 30-18 halftime lead when Matt Shuler hit a half-court shot at the buzzer.
That lead grew to 35-19 with 6:32 left in the third quarter before the Tornado started chipping away and eventually made it a 48-40 game heading into the fourth quarter.
Ortiz-Gray and Terry each scored nine points in the third quarter. Terry scored 21 points in the second half and finished with a game-high 24, while Ortiz-Gray added 22.
“From a defensive standpoint, early on in the first half, we were really going out of our way to pick up full and trap to get some of that energy,” Ramos said. “I feel our trapping, especially later in the game, made a difference for us and got us back into the game.”
The Panthers (6-2), however, opened the final quarter with a 7-0 run, extending their lead to 55-40 with 6:50 left.
McCaskey answered with a 16-5 run, which closed the gap to 60-56 with 3:20 to play. An Isaiah Thomas bucket got McCaskey within two, 62-60, with 1:38 to go.
After a Panthers free throw, a Tornado basket from Carter Gingerich made it 63-62 with 29 seconds remaining. Luke Edwards, who led the Panthers with 16 points, hit a pair of free throws, pushing the lead back to 65-62.
Following a timeout with 8.5 seconds to go, Terry missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final second. Thomas was fouled on the rebound and hit two free throws with 0.1 on the clock.
“Coming from behind like that is a tough situation to be in,” Ramos said. “I saw the energy in the last five or six minutes of the game which is the team I'm used to seeing.”