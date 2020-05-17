Kyaire Bynum’s long football journey is about to take another turn. The McCaskey alum, fresh off receiving a bachelor’s degree in sports management from NCAA Division II Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina, is transferring to D-II Carson-Newman University in Tennessee.

It’s there Bynum, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 220-pound linebacker, plans to finish out the final two years of his collegiate athletic eligibility while pursuing a master’s degree in business.

“They offered me a full ride,” Bynum said. “It’s amazing for them to help me out financially for a two-year master’s degree program.”

Five years ago, Bynum was a McCaskey senior with interest from Rutgers, Temple, Virginia, Delaware, Monmouth, Towson and UMass. But struggles on the SAT instead led him to Valley Forge Military Academy, where he spent the next seasons battling through injuries before transferring to Johnson C. Smith.

After finishing third in tackles in his first season at Johnson C. Smith in 2017, Bynum suffered a season-ending torn left pectoral muscle injury in the 2018 opener.

Last fall, Bynum’s No. 31 jersey ripped early in the season and was replaced with the No. 26 jersey, which apparently explains why Bynum was only credited with 16 tackles as a linebacker, a position that usually results in being at or near the top of the team lead in tackles.

“I went to the people who were in control of the stats and showed them the plays I was making,” Bynum said. “They never changed them (my stats). That’s where all the confusion came in. The person who previously wore No. 26 had quit and they gave his jersey to me. They would call his name (during games) instead of mine.”

Shortly after the season ended - the Golden Bulls went 4-6 - Bynum entered the transfer portal.

“A lot of college coaches have spent their time on Twitter during this quarantine,” Bynum said. “I would just follow the coaches, some would follow back, I would send a DM (direct message) right away with a link to my game film.”

Coaches from about a dozen programs responded. Among them was Carson-Newman defensive backs/special teams coach Antonio Goss, who happened to have been San Francisco 49ers teammates with Bynum’s uncle, Steve Israel, in the mid-1990s.

“It may be a rebuild season for them (Carson-Newman) this fall,” Bynum said. “They just lost (28) seniors. They want me to play multiple positions defensively. They’re looking for me to come in and perform right away.”

Carson-Newman has posted seven or more wins in seven of the last eight seasons, with four NCAA D-II playoff appearances during that span, reaching the round of 16 last fall. C-N made it to the Final Four in 2009.

“These coaches have connections at the professional level who can help me excel there,” Bynum said.

That goes beyond Bynum’s dream of playing in the NFL.

“My main thing right now is I’d like to get into NFL scouting,” Bynum said. “And eventually become an NFL coach.”