The longest journey, it’s said, begins with one small step. On the journey to establishing girls wrestling as a PIAA sanctioned sport, the School District of Lancaster took that small step Tuesday night, approving a proposal to start a girls wrestling team at McCaskey. The vote was unanimous.

With Tuesday’s vote, McCaskey becomes the first school in Pennsylvania to sponsor a girls team, fulfilling the district’s commitment to equity and diversity and to leadership that ensures all students have equitable opportunities. “I’m hopeful that other (schools) will see this as a road map and follow suit,” McCaskey Director of Athletics Jon Mitchell said in an email.

Girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. There were 21,124 girls participants in 2018-19, an increase of 4,562 athletes from the year before, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. That is a 27.5% increase.

While 21 state associations nationally have sanctioned girls wrestling programs, Pennsylvania lags behind the curve. The PIAA bylaws state that 100 member schools must sponsor a sport before it will consider jurisdiction over that sport and sponsoring a championship. Isaias Rodriguez will oversee both the boys and girls teams at McCaskey, with the girls program launching for the 2020-21 school year.

An assistant to share the coaching load will be hired, likely in June, assuming schools are back to normal by then. “Isaias will be responsible for all wrestling operations,” Mitchell said. “All our coaches will focus on improving all our athletes. However, the additional coach will give us more flexibility in scheduling. Next up is putting together a schedule.”

One consideration for satisfying the PIAA is scheduling. In order to be considered a team, a program must use half the 22 maximum competition points set by the PIAA for dual meets and tournaments.

“In the first years, most of the competitions will likely be tournaments,” Mitchell said. “I’m pretty sure we’ll have to travel.” He said if McCaskey travels for three tournaments and hosts one at McCaskey, that should take up 12 points, satisfying that condition

It is not surprising that McCaskey would step up to be first as Mitchell was an early advocate for girls wrestling. As head wrestling coach at McCaskey, he welcomed girls to be part of his teams. He was the guiding force behind the first, unofficial, Pennsylvania Girls State Wrestling Championships, serving as host for 1999 and 2000 tournaments and took teams of girls to compete in national tournaments.

Meanwhile, programs like Beat the Streets, the Lancaster Police Athletic League and the Lancaster Alliance of Women’s Wrestling (LAWW) — under the umbrella of the Lancaster Alliance of Wrestling program — promoted girls wrestling at the grassroots level locally, while girls participation at the varsity level exploded.

Currently, according to the Pennsylvania Girls High School Wrestling Task Force and its SanctionPa campaign, there are approximately 230 girls rostered on 139 high school teams across the state, and another 289 at the junior high level.

Therein lies the nucleus of a sport ready to break out. There has been interest at four to five schools in the L-L League, 10 to 12 in District Three, according to Mitchell. “We may be surprised at how many schools actually start a team between now and November,” said Mitchell.