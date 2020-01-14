Matthew Wright, the Lampeter-Strasburg grad who was in camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers in August, is now a member of the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers.

Wright, who played collegiate football at Central Florida is battling Andrew Franks, a product of Rensselaer Polytechnic, for the kicking job.

Here's Wright hitting a field goal in practice despite harassment from his teammates.

Nothing can distract @Mattyice717 👀It was a noble effort though. pic.twitter.com/TKI4Ugolkp — Tampa Bay Vipers (@XFLVipers) January 9, 2020

A rookie, Wright survived until the last cuts in Steelers camp before losing the job to veteran Chris Boswell.

Wright also auditioned for the New England Patriots kicking job after Pats kicker Stephen Gostkowski had season-ending surgery in October.

The Vipers', whose head coach is former Chicago Bears boss Mark Trestman and defensive coordinator is former Atlanta Falcons coach Jerry Glanville, first game is Jan. 9.

In additon to the Vipers, the XFL's other teams are located in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Among the Penn State players on XFL rosters are wide DeAndre Thompkins running back Jonathan Thomas and linebacker Koa Farmer, all members of the DC Defenders.

Former Nittany Lions quarterback Matt McGloin is with the New York Guardians.