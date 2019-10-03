New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski's season is over. Gostkowski, who has been the Pats kicker since 2006, needs surgery on his left hip, as reported by Mike Reiss at ESPN.com.
That means the Patriots have a job opening and among the players they brought in for a tryout was Matthew Wright, the Lampeter-Strasburg grad who kicked in college for UCF.
Matthew Wright's UCF kicking stats via sports-reference.com
Wright was in training camp with Pittsburgh Steelers. He kicked well in the preseason but lost out to incumbent Chris Boswell.
Wright was one of five kickers who auditioned for the Pats, who ultimately decided he was not the guy for the job.
Assuming they do not bring in any other kickers, the Patriots decided Gostowski's replacement will be either Kai Forbath or Mike Nugent.