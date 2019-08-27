All but one of last year's Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer head coaches from last year have returned to guide their teams into the 2019 season. The lone exception is at Warwick, where Matt Wagner was approved, in March, to occupy the vacancy left by Gordy Cowher after two seasons at the helm.
Wagner, 36, inherits a Warriors program that posted a 12-5 record last year and claimed a share of the L-L League's Section One title.
Seventeen seniors from last year's squad graduated, but Wagner — who served in the program with stints as a middle school coach, a junior varsity coach and a varsity assistant — looks to lead the Warriors into a new era with the rapport he built with his current players as they've risen through the program's ranks.
After the Warriors' preseason scrimmage with Lancaster Mennonite Monday, Wagner stopped to talk about adjusting to the new role and what lies ahead as the regular season gets underway.
What has stood out to you since you've taken over the program?
Basically how hard my guys have been working. They work really hard in practice. They stay focused, and it's been paying off during our game time. We lost a lot of seniors this year, so we needed to come prepared, and I think these guys have been working very hard.
As someone who's so familiar with the program, what are some of the advantages and disadvantages of that familiarity?
Coming in with that familiarity, (the players) know what to expect already. Being the varsity assistant for the last two years, they already know who I was and what I expected. It was very seamless. Their JV coach [Jackson Corrigan] is now my varsity assistant, so they've had the same two coaches for the last three years.
The disadvantages are whenever you lose a big class like we did, it just hurts as far as guys not having the varsity experience. Also, when you're new and taking over a program, sometimes you just don't know certain things like who needs to be emailed for what and things like that. Just those logistical aspects.
Can you describe your style of play?
Just possession. We just like to play good soccer and keep the ball and work together and build toward our attack.
With a younger group of players, what kinds of things do you look for, specifically, over these next few weeks?
It's basically the same things we have been working at. When it comes down to it, we want to see these guys keep up with their fitness and really find out who wants it, that mentality. They're going to be tired. We haven't even started school at Warwick yet, so managing that life and school, we haven't had to deal with it, so we're lucky and fresh in that aspect. But these next few weeks are going to be tough. They have to stay focused.
How do you build on what the program accomplished last year?
We just need to kaap maintaining our standard of play. Having that standard, pursuing our excellence — not success, just excellence — will keep us focused on every game and playing our style.
What are some of the lessons you've learned as a coach coming up through the ranks?
Communication — with players, with parents — that's the key. Letting kids know where they're at, what's going on, and just being that visible presence and having the expectations there. The kids will rise to it.
What can you say about who you are away from the sidelines?
I live in Warwick. I'm a teacher at Warwick. I love the area. I have a son, a 3-year-old. My wife is also a teacher, so we just spend a lot of time with family when we're not here. I spend a lot of time with other coaches, too. We're around soccer a lot. I also coach club at PA Classics, so I'm around soccer year-round.
Warwick opens its season at Lower Dauphin in a game scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Saturday.