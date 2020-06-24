Matt Feiler will start at left guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, as reported by Will Graves of the Associated Press. Feiler, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, will move from right tackle where he started last season to take the place of the retired Ramon Foster.

Feiler could move back to tackle if Chukwuma Okorafor and Zach Banner can't fill that position, according to Gary Dulac of post-gazette.com.

And if that happens, Penn State grad and former Philadelphia Eagle Stefen Wisniewski, who the Steelers signed in the offseason, will be the left guard.

“With the lack of opportunity and learning in the offseason and teaching, we’re acknowledging as a staff that we have to make some quick decisions and roll from there,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, as reported by Joe Rutter of TribLive.com.

Feiler, who played his college ball at Bloomsburg, was signed by the Steelers after spending the 2014 season on the Houston Texans practice squad.

Matt Feiler's stats via football-reference.com

He's started 27 games over the last three years, including all 16 games last season.