Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country meets are going to look a bit different when the season gets underway next month. The changes come as a safety measure while teams are attempting to compete this fall amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. They were decided upon at Wednesday’s annual preseason league cross country meeting of head coaches, held at Penn Manor High School.

Limited amount: In normal years, junior high and high school cross country meets would be held together on the same day with staggered start times, with no limit on the amount of runners in each event.

Now, the host school of each league meet has a couple options on how they’d like to proceed.

One option is to still hold those four events on the same day. In that case, however, each school can only enter up to six runners per event, with no more than 24 runners total across the four events.

The second option is to split the junior high races on one day and the high school races on another day. In that case, each school can still enter a maximum of 24 runners on each day, but it would allow more runners per events across the two days, with a maximum of 12 boys runners and 12 girls runners for the junior high races on one day, and 12 boys runners and 12 girls runners for high school races on the other day.

“Whoever is hosting the meet decides how they’re going to run their meet,” Penn Manor athletic director Steve Kramer said.

Kramer is the L-L cross country chairman.

Masks: Runners will be required to wear masks upon arrival to each event, and can only remove the masks at the starting line.

“When the race is about to begin that’s when masks are off,” Kramer said. “As they (runners) come through the finish line, we discussed having each team having their own pod, so to speak, where they go their own spot and runners put a mask on.”

No spectators will be allowed at the events, per orders from Gov. Tom Wolf. Each school is still figuring out a way to possibly livestream the events.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Revised schedule: The revised league schedule now consists of five league meets over four weeks: Sept. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 1, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13. While that’s a lot of running in a short amount of time, runners do not have to compete in every league regular season meet. In other words, a runner can still qualify for the end-of-season league championship meet even if he or she did not compete in every regular season league meet.

League championship races: The league championship meets will be held over two days, both at Ephrata Middle School. The boys junior high and high school league championship races are scheduled for Oct. 20, followed by the girls junior high and high school league championship races Oct. 21. Each team will be allowed to enter up to seven runners.

The first 10 runners from Class 3A schools and first 10 runners from Class 2A schools to cross the finish line in each league championship race will qualify for the District 3-3A and District 3-2A championship races. The runners on the top-two teams from each league championship race will also qualify for districts.

“At the (league cross country) meeting (Wednesday) night, the general consensus is everyone is ready,” Kramer said. “Teams have been putting in a lot of work over the summer to get to this point. They’re ready to run. The guidelines we have in place is the safest version we have to offer.”

The district championship races are scheduled for Oct. 31 at Big Spring High School. Each district championship race will have a cap of 96 runners.

Other stories to read: