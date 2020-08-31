Football season began in earnest with heat acclimatization workouts around the Lancaster-Lebanon League on Monday.

Here’s how it looked and sounded at a sampling of area schools:

Manheim Central

The retooling Barons held their first practice in a steady rain.

Any practice these days — rain or shine — is better than the alternative. And the alternative was nearly no season at all, before the PIAA swooped in on Aug. 22 and gave individual school districts the option to play this fall.

“It means a lot to get to play, especially in my senior year, to get to come out here and play with my brothers,” Central’s Owen Pappas said. “We’re all definitely excited to be playing. When the PIAA was having those meetings, we weren’t sure if we’d be playing or not. The governor didn’t want it, but the PIAA is letting us play.”

Each player brought his own water jug, and every coach and athletic trainer was masked up and socially distanced when possible.

All Central students were screened on their way into school on Monday morning. Visitors to practice — including a couple of media types — were screened, including a temperature check. Two big signs greeted all comers at the gate, with safety tips and COVID-19 protocols.

“Everything is different and it’s day by day,” Hahn said about coaching during a pandemic.

“We’re getting messages every day from the athletic director or the assistant AD or the superintendent, and I’m trying to absorb it and take it all in, and then share it with the team so they know what we’re doing and when we’re doing it and how we’re doing it.”

Columbia

The Tide had 32 players, each of whom underwent pre-screening, including a temperature check and a list of health questions. An assistant coach is also responsible for sanitizing footballs throughout practice, and all practice equipment is sanitized after practice. Coaches are wearing masks.

Beyond that, fourth-year coach Bud Kyle said he can’t do much else: “I tell them (players) to take advantage of it because at any given moment they can say, ‘It’s done.’ I tell them to be as safe as possible as far as cleanliness.”

Tide senior center Aiden Gladfelter had this to say: “I’m just glad I’m having a season. It could be a lot worse. My senior year could be canceled for all I know. I’m at least happy I can do something this year. It does suck not having spectators. I don’t like that. But it is what it is. At least I got a season to play this year.”

Donegal

With Donegal holding in-person classes, parents are responsible for pre-screening their child. Students and instructors are also wearing masks in-school.

At practice, sanitary spray is on hand, along with rags to sanitize any pads and footballs. Players bring their own water bottles. Coaches are wearing masks.

“We’ll wear masks the whole time (on the bus to road games),’’ third-year coach Chad Risberg said.

“We’ll wear our lowers (leg pads) to the game and carry our uppers (shoulder pads and helmets). There are no locker rooms. No locker rooms at halftime.”

Said Indians’ senior lineman Joel Grillo: “You have to live in the moment. Hopefully it’ll come back to normal. But if it’s not, you can’t do anything about it. You just have to play.”

Lebanon

Frank Isenberg, the Cedars’ first-year head coach, teaches gym at the high school. He normally has up to 40 students in his class. Today he had seven.

Juniors and seniors were in the building today, while underclassmen distance-learned. It’ll switch Tuesday.

The Cedars normally hold meetings in their team room, but social distancing doesn’t allow it. The alternative has been position-groups meeting in classrooms, with some meetings done virtually.

Instead of the entire squad using the locker room to get dressed and taped for practice, the Cedars used the team room, the locker room and a third spare room for social distancing.

Lebanon has 17 starters back, including quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez, last year’s entire starting offensive line and dynamic playmaker Alexander Rufe.

“It’s definitely unusual, but the kids are handling it,’’ Isenberg said from behind a mask. “We had a great summer. We’re way ahead of where we usually are physically.’’

Cedar Crest

About 45 Falcons went through their paces after an opening day of school that went, “really, amazingly well,’’ according to athletic director Chris Groff.

The student body is divided into Blue and Grey groups, each of which will attend school in person and distance-learn on alternate days. The Alumni Gym is being used as one of two cafeterias at lunch time. Students with car privileges may leave school to get lunch, but must scan in and out of the building via their student ID card.

Leaving a classroom for any reason, even to go to the bathroom, now requires an ID scan.

“We’re aware of where every kid is in the building,’’ Groff said. “Some things, COVID has made better.

“It’s got to be nice for these kids to get outside and run around, though.’’