Lancaster Mennonite’s girls basketball team has found its calling card for the 2019-20 season.

Yes, junior Mariah Wilson is a dynamic scorer, and when the Blazers need a bucket, she’s a legitimate, go-to offensive weapon.

But in crunch time, Mennonite can hang its hat on defense. In-your-face, end-to-end, pressing and trapping defense. The Blazers dialed up a big defensive effort Wednesday night, and it put Mennonite right back in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five race.

Mennonite forced 26 turnovers — 11 alone in the second quarter — and Wilson poured in 31 points, helping the host Blazers outlast Pequea Valley 68-56.

“That was a must-win game,” Mennonite coach Trevor Orr said. “If we lose tonight, we’re digging ourselves a bigger hole. Now we control our own destiny because we get (first-place) Lancaster Country Day and PV again.”

Mennonite (2-1, 4-3) fell to Country Day (4-0, 7-0) last week. But the Blazers picked up a game on PV (2-2, 4-3) with Wednesday’s wildly entertaining, high-scoring win over the Braves.

PV — minus leading scorer Abbey Leslie, who is nursing an injury — got 25 points and 16 rebounds from Caroline Horst, and led midway through the fourth quarter. But the Braves were leaking oil late after dealing with Mennonite’s unrelenting full-court press.

“We were a little tired there in the end, and we were saving our timeouts for made buckets, but we couldn’t make one down the stretch,” PV coach Jason McDonald said. “There was some fatigue.”

PV’s last lead was 55-54 with 4:49 to go after Horst hit a foul shot. Mennonite took the lead for good, 57-55, when Wilson swished a step-back wing 3-pointer with 4:10 to play.

Wilson inched closer to the 1,000-point plateau; she’s up to 957 career points.

Earlier, PV had a 13-11 lead after the first quarter, but the Blazers turned it up a notch defensively in the second quarter, forcing 11 turnovers.

Wilson popped in 10 points and Arianna Newlin drilled three 3-pointers in the quarter for Mennonite, which outscored the Braves 29-21 in the quarter to grab a 40-34 lead at the break.

Newlin had 17 points for Mennonite, which was out-rebounded 42-32, but won the turnover battle.

BOX SCORE

“Our plan was to start pressing them early on,” Orr said. “And we were able to really step it up even more there in the second quarter. If you’re not scoring, you can always go out and play defense. That’s what we preach: Effort and always going hard on defense.”

Both teams played at a breakneck pace throughout, and PV had the lead back through three quarters, 51-50. Horst had eight points and Bethany Bills had five of her 14 points in the third for the Braves.

But once Mennonite grabbed the lead for good, the Blazers never looked back.

“Right now, this one hurts,” McDonald said. “But our kids are tough, and they weren’t going to give up.”

