Youth was served Tuesday night in Columbia.

But when the game reached crunch-time status, it was a wily veteran who stepped up and helped Lancaster Mennonite seal the deal.

Towson University recruit Mariah Wilson scored 13 of her game-high 27 points in the pivotal fourth quarter, and the Blazers fended off the host Crimson Tide 65-54 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five opener for both teams.

Tuesday’s game also marked the much-anticipated debut of Columbia twin freshmen Brie and Brooke Droege; Brie bucketed a team-high 18 points and helped the Tide slice Mennonite’s lead down to four points late, and Brooke chipped in with 10 points, including a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers, giving Columbia a 23-18 lead.

Mennonite also received clutch efforts from two ninth-graders of its own: Lily Lehman popped in 10 points, including a baseline jumper that gave the Blazers a 10-point third-quarter cushion. And Kailee Soto had nine points for Mennonite, which improved to 1-1 overall.

But it was Wilson, last season’s L-L League leading scorer at 26 points a game, who was most instrumental in helping the Blazers slam the door. After Brie Droege hit a baseline spinner and then a runner in the key to cut Mennonite’s lead to 54-50 with 3:44 to go, Wilson took over. The lefty senior went 7-for-9 at the foul line down the stretch, and she had a pair of back-breaking buckets.

First, Wilson poked a steal away at mid-court and drove in uncontested for a layup and it was 58-50. Later, her conventional three-point play gave Mennonite a cozy 63-52 cushion with 54 seconds to play.

“She’s our captain and she’s our leader,” Mennonite coach Trevor Orr said about Wilson. “She’s our closer. That’s what we want her to do this year: Close games out for us.”

Wilson certainly closed like a chiseled veteran on Tuesday, and she had 10 first-half points, helping Mennonite snag a 32-27 lead at the break. In a see-saw first 16 minutes, the Blazers took the lead for good, 27-25, on Jayla Rivera’s bucket.

Earlier, Columbia forged ahead 17-16 after the first quarter; Mackenzie Burke splashed a pair of first-quarter treys to get the Tide cranking. And Columbia went ahead 23-18 midway through the second quarter when Brooke Droege drilled back-to-back 3-balls.

BOX SCORE

Burke scored 10 points and Jocelyn Sanchez pulled down 11 rebounds for Columbia, which couldn’t overcome 26 turnovers — or Wilson’s high-wire fourth-quarter acrobatics.

“We’ll get better,” Tide coach Karl Kreiser said. “We have to get healthy and we have to get into game shape. That will make a big difference. We’ll be better defensively, we’ll be better rebounding and we’ll be better offensively. We’ll get there — I can see that in these kids.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage