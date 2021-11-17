“And then,’’ Fisher wrote, “there is the fried chicken.’’

Homemade fried chicken for meet officials was then an annual tradition.

“Before the start of the 100, guys were eating chicken,’’ one man at the finish line told Fisher. “Some of the guys had their hands full of chicken when somebody shouted. ‘Guns up.’ “There was a scramble, guys putting their chicken away with one hand and grabbing clocks with another. I think some of the guys were a little late getting started on the clock.’’

One of the timers admitted to Fisher, “I stuck a piece of chicken in my pocket just before the race.’’

Now that’s reporting. Fisher was passionate about high school sports, track and field in particular, and Penn State football. But above all, “He really, really loved to hear a good story,’’ longtime LNP sportswriter Kevin Freeman, now retired, said Tuesday.

Early life

Fisher grew up in Walkerville, Maryland. He graduated from Lebanon Valley College and worked at the Milton Evening Standard and the Trenton Times before beginning a 42-year run at LNP, first as a sportswriter for the New Era, then replacing George Crudden as sports editor of the New Era.

Fisher was sports editor of the Sunday News from 1971 through his retirement in 1996.

“It was a job I loved,” Fisher told Freeman, for a 2005 story on Fisher receiving the Kirchner Award from the Lancaster Sports Hall of Fame. “I used to go to bed at night, thinking that I couldn’t wait to get up in the morning.”

Fisher roamed the Sunday News newsroom wearing an old-school visor and worked in a cubicle decorated with photos of Muhammad Ali at his Deer Lake training camp and Jesse Owens at the Lancaster train station.

Tell him a story, even just chatting, some small detail of your own life, and he’d listen, enraptured, throwing in an occasional, “Oh, come on!’’

“It was like he couldn’t believe it,’’ former LNP sportswriter Gordie Jones said Tuesday. “Even if it was something that wasn’t hard to believe.’’

Fisher liked telling them even more than hearing them.

Two of his stories appeared in a then-annual anthology, “Best Sports Stories’’: an account of watching a closedcircuit broadcast of the 1963 Floyd Patterson-Sonny Liston heavyweight title fight in a Lancaster drive-in theater called “You Paid $5 for That!” and a 1957 piece, “Beware of Russia,’’ on abandoning amateurism in international competition.

Jones recalled staying over with Fisher, after a Penn State game ran late, at a hotel in Shamokin Dam.

“On Sunday morning, I arose and stumbled down to the coffee shop, only to find Bill scribbling notes on napkins, envelope backs, probably even table cloths,” Jones said. “He had a story idea, and he was mapping out how he was going to attack it.

“I always have that image of him in my mind — his enthusiasm for the craft, and the zeal with which he approached it. And I really respect and appreciate the fact that he retained that throughout his career.”

Penn State connection

Fisher was one of the early guys on the Penn State beat when Joe Paterno became head coach there in 1966. He was one of a small group of writers who started the tradition of joining Paterno on Friday nights before games for long sessions of eclectic, off-the-record talk and adult beverages.

“Bill thought that Joe was something different,’’ Jim Hersh, now retired, who succeeded Fisher as Sunday News Sports Editor in 1996, said Tuesday. “He could see that Penn State was going to be a big story for us.’’

Upon hearing of Fisher’s retirement, Paterno said, “Oh, for crying out loud, Bill’s just a kid. Bill and I, we went through it all. Bill was one of my best friends in the bad days. He stuck by me when everybody else thought I was over the hill.”

In retirement, Fisher began a mini career building colorful birdhouses that he sold at art and craft shows alongside his wife, Arlene, an accomplished artist who passed away in 2019.

“He had so much energy,’’ Jones said. “So much enthusiasm for life.’’

Even into his 90s, Fisher kept working on his golf game, which was also often in the 90s.

“The last time I was him was at Overlook,’’ Hersh said. “He had a really nice swing, and he played fast.’’

“Bill Fisher was, and still is, my mentor,’’ Dave Caldwell, a former Lancaster New Era sportswriter who has worked for the Philadelphia Inquirer, New York Times, Dallas Morning News and Wall Street Journal.

“He was the guiding light for all of us, wasn’t he?’’