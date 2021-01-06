Manheim Township boys basketball coaches describe senior point guard Zach Hartz with all the buzz words you want to hear about a player.

Heart. Gamer. Tough.

Blue Streaks’ head coach Matt Johns can’t recall a time when Hartz has pouted or hung his head.

Blue Streaks’ assistant coach Jordan Stewart recalls a photo of Hartz from last season in which he’s diving over an opposing player for a loose ball, “stretched out like Dennis Rodman.”

It’s one of three LNP | LancasterOnline photos of Hartz from last season in which he’s wrestling over a loose ball.

“It’s just effort,” Hartz said.

The same effort he’s put

toward attaining a 3.9 grade-point average and scoring higher than a 1,400 on the SAT.

And the same word Hartz uses when talking about his family and its rich basketball history. His mom, an aunt and two uncles were each 1,000-point scorers at Trinity High School and went on to be standouts at the NCAA Division I level.

In particular, Zach Hartz points to mother Amy Hartz (maiden name Walker) and uncle Mike Walker as good examples when it comes to effort.

Among many achievements, Amy Hartz holds the Rider women’s basketball program record for most 3-pointers in a half (six), while Mike Walker holds the Penn State men’s basketball record for 3-pointers in a game (seven).

“My mom and my uncle Mike were both undersized,” Zach Hartz said. “They said the only reason they played so high collegiately is because of their effort.”

Until a recent growth spurt, Hartz had been undersized throughout his hoops career. He made up for his lack of height by being a tenacious defender, working on his ball-handling skills and turning himself into a knockdown shooter.

As a junior starting on varsity for the first time last season, Hartz drilled 44 trays en route to averaging 9.7 points a game, third-most on the team. Though, it came after Hartz started the 2019-20 campaign shooting icy cold from the floor.

“The first four games I was like 3 for 24,” Hartz said. “Then I was like, ‘I have to get these nerves out.’ ”

The day after that fourth game — a lopsided 16-point loss to Warwick — Hartz came to the Manheim Township gymnasium 90 minutes before a Saturday morning practice to work with Stewart.

When Johns arrived closer to the start of practice, he noticed a look of determination from Hartz.

“Things clicked for him after that,” Johns said. “There was an element of focus that he needed to do for himself that came from getting those shots up. ... He worked it out on his own.”

Hartz made more than 50% of his 3-point shots in the remainder of the season.

With four of the top-six scorers from last year’s team having graduated, Hartz will take on even more of a scoring role this season, which begins Friday against defending Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament champion Cedar Crest.

“I’m trying to integrate more driving and shooting off of screens,” Hartz said.

He’s also looking to pull down more rebounds, and dunk for the first time in a high school game, both feats more attainable since he grew three inches over the offseason, during which he also added four inches to his vertical and hit the weights.

“I feel like God has given me the gift to grow,” Hartz said. “I don’t want to waste this height I’ve gotten. As a kid, it was always frustrating not being as tall or stronger than everybody.”

Hartz is now a 6-foot, 160-pound guard and captain for a Manheim Township team that aims to challenge for the L-L Section One crown.

Up to this point, Hartz led more by example. As a team captain, though, he’ll also be expected to be more vocal. It’s a work in progress. But he’s putting in the effort.