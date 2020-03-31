Despite a sudden end to the indoor track and field season, and the cancellation of the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet due to health safety guidelines during the COVID-19 outbreak, the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation announced its All-America teams Monday night, selecting Manheim Township's Sydney Horn among the top six athletes in each event.

Horn finished the season ranked No. 3 in the nation in the girls pole vault, according to MileSplit's rankings. She cleared a personal-record height of 13 feet, 6 inches multiple times during the indoor season and planned to take a shot at the Pennsylvania record of 13-9.25 at the national meet. The Blue Streak senior and High Point commit won her second consecutive indoor state title March 1 and looks to defend her PIAA Class 3A outdoor title if the outdoor season, which has been suspended indefinitely, resumes.

According to the NSAF, "Those considered for this All-American team are athletes who qualified for and entered the Championship division at NBNI. Final choices are based on top performances during the season for those Championship events."

Click for the full boys All-America and girls All-America teams. In total, 15 athletes and six relay teams from Pennsylvania earned All-America honors.