La Salle College High school used an explosive rushing attack to hang on for a 35-27 win over Manheim Township 35-27.

Comeback just short

Township’s valiant comeback effort fell just short after getting within a touchdown late in the game. Trailing 28-6 at halftime, the Blue Streaks came out swinging in the second half.

Anthony Ivey hauled in a pass from Evan Clark, cut back to the middle and outraced three defenders for a 53-yard touchdown. On the very next play, the Township defense chipped in as Chris Negron intercepted a tipped pass and sprinted down the right sideline for a touchdown.

Turning point

Two crucial setbacks doomed Township in the first half. La Salle blocked a Blue Streak punt in the final minute, setting up a one-yard touchdown run to put the Explorers up 28-6.

Earlier in the half, Township had driven down to the La Salle 5-yard line behind a few big runs from quarterback Evan Clark, but the drive stalled after a sack and a missed field goal. A few players later, Lasalle’s Greg Brown busted through the line, cut to his left, and raced 67 yards for his third touchdown of the game.

Star of the game

Earlier in the game, Brown scored from 28 and 20 yards out. On the 28-yarder, the junior back shifted his hips and left multiple would-be Blue Streaks tacklers in his dust grasping at air as he galloped into the end zone to give the Explorers a 7-0 lead.

Towship answered, however, with a few first downs and then a great play on punt coverage by Aaron Paul that pinned La Salle deep in its own territory. Aaron Paul followed that play up with a huge hit in the backfield on third down, forcing a punt. Elijah Fonseca took over from there, hauling in the punt at the 45-yard line, darting to his right, and gliding down the right sideline to make the score 7-6.

Something to build on

The Township football team came marching out behind the press box, one Blue Streak audibly chanting, “We’re going to war boys,” while slapping his teammates on the shoulder pads. The squad then entered the empty stadium to little fanfare other than the cheerleaders chanting “Manheim Township Blue streaks.”

Though they fell short, the Streaks certainly battled and showed a lot of fight and resiliency to build upon moving forward.