Anthony Ivey, the Manheim Township wide receiver who verbally committed to Penn State Thursday, watched the Nittany Lions battle Ohio State Saturday with a friend he hopes will become a football partner.

That would Central York quarterback Beau Pribula, like Ivey a junior, and like Ivey committed to Penn State.

“I’ve gotten to know him, and we hang out sometimes on the weekends,’’ Ivey said Saturday morning.

Both pals had huge games Friday night. Ivey has six receptions for 244 yards and four touchdowns as Township beat Cocalico 41-7. Pribula was spectacular as his team stunned Central Dauphin, the second-ranked team in the state, 42-15 in a District Three Class 6A semifinal.

Pribula ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns in just 11 tries, and completed 13 of 18 passes for 193 yards and three TDs.

Quarterbacks help receivers, and vice versa. Ivey has had Ben Mann, now at Yale, followed this fall by the ultra-efficient Evan Clark (stat line Friday: 15 of 19 for 368 yards and five TDs), and maybe, down the road, this Pribula kid.

“I’ll tell you, it’s a heck of a blessing,’’ Ivey said.

Ivey’s commitment last week pushed Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class to No. 2 in the country, behind only LSU. Although it’s way too early to take rankings seriously for current high school juniors, it is at least some good news for a program that’s been in a recruiting slump, and has failed to lock up the best prospects in Pennsylvania in the 2020 and ‘21 cycles.

Penn State’s seven 2022 verbals include the fourth, seventh, eighth and 12th-ranked prospects in the home state. Penn State also appears to have a shot at the state’s top-ranked ‘22 recruit, Imhotep (Philadelphia) DE Enai White, and No. 5, Steel-High athlete Mehki Flowers.

Penn State closed the deal on Ivey during a Zoom meeting Tuesday that included head coach James Franklin, defensive coordinator Brent Pry (whose area of recruiting responsibility includes the Lancaster-Lebanon League), wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, Ivey and his mother.

“They knocked it out of the park with their presentation,’’ Township coach Mark Evans said.

“They were the first school that contacted me,’’ said Ivey, who also strongly considered Arizona State and West Virginia. “My mom can come to the games, which will be nice.’’

Franklin also connected.

“He’s got a great personality,’’ Ivey said. “He’s funny, and you can actually talk to him and relate to him.’’

"I talk with Anthony at least once a week on FaceTime," Pribula told 24/7 Sports Thursday. "And I think I really got him to realize Penn State was the school for him."