Manheim Township's Sydney Hoover put the sudden in sudden victory Tuesday afternoon in Neffsville.
In a District Three Class 4A Round of 16 match, played in an unrelenting, driving rain, Hoover buried a shot high in the right corner of the net, eight minutes into the first overtime, giving the Blue Streaks (12-5) a 2-1 victory over Carlisle.
Moving the Streaks on to Saturday’s quarterfinal where they will face Hempfield, a 1-0 winner over Governor Mifflin, in Landisville, time to be determined.
On Township’s fifth corner of the contest, the Streaks changed their approach, Caroline Wood going for a short service from the left flag rather than booming the ball into the box.
Hoover collected it on the wing, then sent it sailing home.
“Coach tells me just take my time and breathe, because you have more time than you think,” Hoover said.
“I just took my time,” she said, “and shot it.”
“We’ve been looking for Syd to score that goal all season,” Streaks coach Terry Law said. “She finally got it at a huge moment.
“When everybody’s packing the box like that, it’s a great opportunity and, fortunately, Caroline and Syd read it.”
It was, perhaps, ironic that the winning score would come on a corner restart, and go against the Thundering Herd (12-6-1), which had nine corners altogether, five coming in the final 20 minutes of regulation.
“I thought we’d score on a corner kick or two,” said Herd coach Greg Clippinger. It just didn’t happen.”
Township broke from the gate like gangbusters, Liza Suydam hitting the crossbar 1:40 in and Emma Hagg scoring a ball from Rachel Wright in the fifth minute.
The Streaks dominated the first 20 minutes before Carlisle began to find itself.
When it did, the Herd brought intense pressure in the offensive third, coming close to scoring in the 33rd minute as Sejla Podzic got in on keeper Ali Quinn, one-on-one.
Quinn managed to isolate the shot at the near post, keeping the sheet clean.
The start of the second half mirrored the first as Township created six opportunities — with three shots on goal — in the first ten minutes.
“But, again, we didn’t finish,” said Law. “You have a finite number of opportunities and you never know what that number is. You start to worry when they’re not going in.”
With good cause, because, as with the first half, the Herd began to assert themselves anew.
We put the pressure on,” said Clippinger, “and got rewarded with a goal.”
That reward came late, almost too late. With a little over three minutes to play Madeline Ashby played a ball ahead to Julianna Askins.
Askins crossed to Podzic, who fought traffic to deliver the equalizer.
“I really felt we were going to pull it off,” Clippinger said. “But it wasn’t meant to be.”
“We were unlucky for so much of the game,” said Law. “We created opportunities and they just weren’t going in.
“But we stepped up when we needed to. It was definitely a collective effort. Everybody had their moments.”
In other 4A matches:
Hempfield 1, Governor Mifflin 0: Anika Haski scored five minutes in for the Black Knights (12-4-1) and freshman keeper Emileigh Antesberger and her defense turned aside all six shots on goal by the Mustangs (10-9)
Ephrata 1, Hershey 0: Annie Slovak’s looping shot from 25 yards out tucked just under the crossbar with 1:27 left in regulation, sending the L-L champion Mountaineers (19-1-2) into Saturday’s quarterfinals. The Mounts will host Central Dauphin, a 3-1 winner over Chambersburg, time to be announced.
Cumberland Valley 4, Elizabethtown 0: The Bears (9-8-1) could never get untracked against the top-seeded, defending champion Eagles (14-1-1), who scored twice in each half to advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals. They will host Conestoga Valley at a time to be determined.
Conestoga Valley 5, Red Lion 1: Ana Weiss, Gabbie Barone, Maddie Delgado and Lauren Weirich all scored for the Buckskins (11-5-2), who also collected a Red Lion own goal.
It was a 1-1 match until Barone scored in the 28th minute. Delgado’s goal made it 3-1 before halftime and the Bucks romped.
In Class 2A
Wyomissing 3, Northern Lebanon 1: Outshot 12-8, the Vikings (11-8) fell behind 3-0 before Emily Hauck scored in the 68th minute.